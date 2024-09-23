Kelvin Momo recently showed his appreciation to Black Coffee after their performance

The DJ/ producer recently made his Ibiza debut and couldn't hide his admiration for Coffee in several videos

Mzansi showed love to Coffee for supporting Momo, saying Momo was well on his way to international stardom

Kelvin Momo sent a thank-you to Black Coffee for supporting his Ibiza performance. Images: kelvinmomo_, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Momo recently made his debut in Ibiza, and the support from Black Coffee had the young Amapiano star smiling from ear to ear.

Kelvin Momo appreciates Black Coffee

Coming from an epic debut performance in Ibiza, Kelvin Momo couldn't hide his appreciation for Black Coffee for his support.

In several viral videos of his show, the Sewe hitmaker is seen playing an impressive set, while in others, he's joined by Coffee on the decks.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He shared a video taken by indya.creates that captured the pair's performance, in which Momo sent a heartfelt shout-out to Coffee and his crew for their support:

"Thank you, @realblackcoffee, for supporting my debut show in Ibiza and a big shoutout to @dankiesounds for making it happen and @indya.creates for capturing this moment. @djmerlon and @shota, I appreciate you, bros."

Mzansi shows love to Kelvin Momo and Black Coffee

Fans were impressed by the pair's chemistry and admired Black Coffee for supporting Kelvin:

_ShaunKeyz said:

"You really can’t hate on Kelvin Momo, bruh; we need to protect this guy at all costs. The king of private school piano."

Precious_got wrote:

"The way Momo is looking at him, you can tell that he's inspired."

dankiesounds was happy:

"If you know how long we needed a Kelvin Momo set for."

mogale_101 admired:

"Have you seen the way Kelvin looks at Black Coffee?"

ntulinicl posted:

"Black Coffee is that colleague that is just good at his job, and you have nothing but respect for him."

Black Coffee runs into Kabza De Small

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Black Coffee bumping into Kabza De Small in Paris.

The pair ran into each other at an airport and had South African fans singing their praises.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News