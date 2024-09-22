Black Coffee and Kelvin Momo had people buzzing after they linked to do some work together overseas

Kelvin Momo joined Black Coffee who is known for his presence in the DJing space on the Ibiza party scene

Both South African musicians were having fun in Ibiza, and people were excited to see the legendary Black Coffee sharing the stage

Black Coffee created some magic with Kelvin Momo while overseas. The DJs worked together in Ibiza where Black Cofee frequently headlines.

DJ Black Coffee was applauded for playing for an Ibiza crowd with Kelvin Momo. Image: @kelvinmomo_.

Source: Instagram

A video of Black Coffee and Kelvin Momo's DJing gig together made rounds on social media. Netizens flooded the comments, gushing over the two's Ibiza moment.

Black Coffee shares stage with Kelvin Momo

Kelvin Momo shared clips of himself doing a set with Black Coffee in Ibiza. In the clip, they kept the crowd excited with their mix. Watch the video reposed by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula below:

SA in awe of Black Coffee

Many people felt that Black Coffee was a fitting role model for younger DJs. Many applauded him for uplifting local talent.

DJ Black Coffee is a regular DJ in Ibiza, and many were in awe of his generosity in sharing the stage. Read the comments below:

@ez_moonwalk said:

"Black Coffee is goated. He knows how to keep the crowd excited."

@DukeofVaal66 wrote:

"Black Coffee has been very supportive to many local dj's and going as far as hooking them up in the big stages of Europe and around the globe. "

@Dr_Shiyaklenga commented:

"Black Coffee is acting like a real grootman to the youngsters; I love how he constantly reminds them who grootman is. He started with Kabza, and now it's Momo."

@lerato3234 applauded:

"Black Coffee is insane, yoh."

@therealxolo gushed:

"Black Coffee is so humble he will make you shine."

