A young barber's incredible talent for transforming people's hair impressed many online users.

A barber wowed many with his haircut transformation in a TikTok video. Image: @nguyensteadycutting

Source: TikTok

Man wows netizens with haircut transformation

The gent, who goes by the handle @nguyensteadycutting, showcased his client, who had an afro and was looking for something new for a change. The man in the video expressed his desire to look fresh for the summer season and Girlfriend National Day.

@nguyensteadycutting assured the guy that he had nothing to worry about as he was in safe hands. Then, @nguyensteadycutting did his thing and transformed the young man's hair into a new, clean style, chopping all his hair off and giving him a fresh cut.

The transformation wowed people on the internet and became a hit on TikTok, garnering many views, thousands of likes, and comments.

Watch the man's hair transformation below:

People rave over the man's new hairstyle

The online community was amazed by the gent's hairstyle. They headed to the comments section to gush over the man's new haircut while others shared their thoughts.

Rosaliepueblo said:

"Slay!"

Taveau Creative added:

"Wow! Modern plus manly and good-looking!"

Lynn17334 gushed over the haircut, saying:

"Love it! Looking good, baby!"

Marina commented:

"So clean… very handsome."

Kellybirdsong1 wrote:

"Ok...it looks good. You so handsome."

Zaina commented:

"Yo, he literally changed aesthetics and all."

User shared:

“Turned bro into Drake”:

