Freedom Front Plus's former president, Pieter Groenewald, resigned from his position as the party president

He was sworn in as the Minister of Correctional Services after the FFP joined the Government of National Unity

Groenewald said he wanted to focus on his role as a cabinet minister and a member of the GNU

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans were perplexed after the president of the Freedom Front Plus and the Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald stepped down from his role as the party president. He said balancing both roles is too much work.

Why is Groenewald stepping down?

Groenewald said he stepped down as the Freedom Front Plus leader for two reasons. He said the work of being a minister and leader is too much. Groenewald said the party is still preparing for the upcoming 2026 local government elections. The minister said he informed President Cyril Ramaphosa of his intention to step down, and Ramaphosa said he would like him to remain as minister.

He said the second reason was that young leaders of the Freedom Front Plus must be given a chance to lead. He said the party's top structures have younger members. He said the party has accepted his resolve and encouraged him to continue his work as a minister.

What you need to know about Pieter Groenewald

Groenewald was sworn in as a minister of the Government of National Unity, which was formed shortly after the 2024 general elections in which no party gained a majority

He bemoaned the budget cuts to the department shortly after he was appointed to his role as a minister

He added in December that the Department of Correctional Services needs R36 billion to address prison overcrowding in the country

What did South Africans say?

Netizens questioned Groenewald's decision to step down as the party's leader. Some congratulated him.

Donovin Calvin Meyer said:

"I don't agree with his politics or ideology, but as a minister, I hate to admit that he has been very impressive, effective and one of the outstanding ministers in the GNU."

Single Uncle said:

"I suspect AfriForum has something to do with this. He was made minister because of his role in the FF+. He should vacate the ministerial post."

Steve Ricky said:

"Something is cooking. He is saving himself."

Mr Fitzgerald said:

"They suddenly understand the president's prerogative to choose ministers but wanted an explanation beyond that from Zuma."

Jan Hati said:

"So he was told that the position is permanent. He can get fired tomorrow."

Inmates must produce their own food: Groenewald

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Groenewald called for prisoners to produce their own food, an initiative that would save taxpayers billions. He said he would consider proposals from institutions that want to help the Department's drive for prisoners to produce their food.

South Africans were excited about his intentions, and many supported him wholeheartedly.

"Give them skills that they can use when they get out so they don't go back to a life of crime," Denesh Ramdat Govender said.

