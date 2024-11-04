A report the Gauteng Department of Education publicised about alleged racism at the Pretoria Girls High School made damning findings

It found that the principal, acting and deputy principal, two teachers, the Human Resource manager and the estate manager have been implicated in racism in the school

South Africans slammed the school, and many called for strict action to be taken

Staff members, including the principal and teachers, were implicated in racism at the Pretoria Girls High School. Image: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — A report the Gauteng Department of Education commissioned to investigate racism at the Pretoria Girls High School found that senior staff members were allegedly involved in racism.

Racism in Pretoria Girls High

According to the report, the principal and acting principal, deputy principal, estate manager, HR manager and two teachers were implicated in racism. The HR department was accused of misconduct when they allegedly employed a financial manager based on racial preference and not qualification.

It also found that the estate facility manager position was reportedly reserved for white people, who outsource services to white people only. The person whom the manager outsourced was the principal's spouse. It also discovered that white teachers refused to greet black teachers because they thought they were cleaners.

The principal was also accused of poorly handling the incident in which learners allegedly opened a WhatsApp group where they shared racist slurs against black people.

South Africans saddened

South Africans on Facebook were dismayed at these allegations.

Jacob Ndala Motseta said:

"These people don't want us. Parents just force for a so-called better education, and now their kids suffer."

Thabo Phomane said:

"Pretoria High is notorious for ill-treating people of the opposite race."

Sicelo Ka Mhlabunzima said:

"Heads must roll."

Ole Oletilwe said:

"This school has pre-1994 tendencies."

Davids Motsamayi said:

"Arrest the racists."

Racism at Pinetown High School

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Pineland High School suspended several pupils after a video trended.

The video showed coloured learners auctioning off black learners, and the incident angered many South Africans.

