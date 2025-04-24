Zelenskyy in Pretoria: South Africa’s Quiet Diplomacy Emerges Into the Spotlight

Thursday, 24 April 2025 marked a historic day as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down in South Africa for the first time to visit President Cyril Ramaphosa

The meeting between the presidents was abruptly cut short when news broke that Russia launched an attack, described as the worst since July 2024, on Ukraine

Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war, saying Zelenskyy’s visit would not harm relations with Russia

Local correspondent, Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, reported from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where the two heads of state discussed peace efforts before Zelenskyy left for Ukraine following the attack on Kyiv

PRETORIA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 24 April, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, marking what has been described as a historic visit to South Africa. This was Zelenskyy’s first time in South Africa since becoming president of Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy visited Pretoria as part of his extensive outreach to the Global South to build diplomatic relationships and establish possibilities of South African participation in the Russian-Ukrainian war peace initiatives.

The brief encounter gained significance because Zelenskyy needed to cut his visit to South Africa short after missiles were fired at Kyiv.

To truly understand how South Africa’s international role is changing, one must closely examine who was involved, what was discussed, where and when it happened, why it took place, and how the situation has developed over time.

In the case of Zelenskyy cutting his visit short due to missile attacks on Kyiv, these factors help highlight the complexity and significance of South Africa’s global engagements and the shifting dynamics of international diplomacy.

SA remains neutral towards Ukrainian-Russian conflict

During his meeting with President Ramaphosa, it was clear that South Africa maintains a position of neutrality towards the Russian-Ukrainian war. Ramaphosa stated that South Africa maintains historical relations with Russia, yet it stays dedicated to pursuing peaceful dialogue.

“Our understanding has always been that disputes require negotiation to find a resolution. The main purpose of welcoming Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is to serve peace initiatives instead of becoming involved in partial support,” Ramaphosa said.

Since the inception of democratic South Africa, the country has adopted a policy of working with international powers without joining any major political blocs.

South Africa maintains a detailed manner of dealing with foreign politics, President Zelenskyy said. He understood the significance of historical alliances while speaking these words.

“The diplomatic influence of South Africa, combined with its moral authority, brought me to this country to affect discussions about peace,” Zelenskyy said.

During his official visit to South Africa, President Zelenskyy sought diplomatic and humanitarian support from the international community, apart from military intervention. He emphasised that a genuine peace settlement requires Ukraine's direct involvement, and any decisions regarding Ukraine’s future should be made by Ukraine alone.

Ramaphosa affirms SA’s positioning beyond neutral mediation

Through his invitation to Zelenskyy, Ramaphosa established South Africa's readiness to support difficult discussions. The decision to receive Ukraine's president proves that South Africa seeks a position beyond neutral mediation between BRICS partners because Pretoria sees itself as an intermediary bridge rather than a hindering barrier.

When asked, Ramaphosa stated with certainty that the planned visit would not harm South African relations with Russia:

"We communicate with all parties. That is what diplomacy requires. The absence of dialogue makes it impossible to construct peaceful relations."

This visit provided South Africa with a valuable opportunity to enhance its international reputation. By engaging with both Ukraine and Russia, South Africa strengthens its potential as a mediator, which in turn improves its ability to foster future diplomatic relations and expand opportunities for trade and cooperation.

South Africa has the chance to solidify its status as a leading African Union member and important global peacekeeping partner after this historical occasion. Pretoria represented a crucial location for Ukraine to obtain outside moral support beyond European and North American territories.

Attack on Ukraine while Zelenskyy visits South Africa

A devastating Russian missile and drone attack forced Zelenskyy to promptly leave South Africa and instantly make the long journey back to Kyiv after the conference.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Russia launched a massive overnight assault on Ukraine, firing at least 70 missiles and 145 drones from late Wednesday to early Thursday, with Kyiv as the primary target.

Ukraine has endured severe attacks throughout Russia’s three-year invasion, and the latest attack is the worst since July 2024. Rescue operations are still underway, and the rubble from residential buildings is being cleared.

So far, over 80 people have been injured across Ukraine.

Peace negotiations should not be delayed - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy used the attack to emphasise how peace negotiations should not be delayed. Zelenskyy made his abrupt departure to underscore both the importance of his disagreement and the high risks involved in international diplomacy.

President Zelenskyy delivered a powerful diplomatic message during his short time in South Africa. This visit exposed the distinctive role that South Africa could play as a peace mediation organisation.

The visit caused important queries about international neutrality, along with global responsibilities and African nations' roles in securing diplomacy.

Pretoria rises in international significance as the battlefields in Ukraine become more violent. Diplomatic access has reached unprecedented heights, yet we await to determine if this accessibility will produce substantial progress.

