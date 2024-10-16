"So Beautiful": Massive Mansion in Eastern Cape Village Impresses South Africans

One huge mansion in the Eastern Cape village went viral on social media, leaving South Africans amazed

The post grabbed the attention of many, generating loads of likes and comments on Facebook

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the house's architectural design as they flooded the comments section, gushing over it

A beautiful mansion in an Eastern Cape village wowed South Africans. Image: Aninomazi/Facebook and Inside Creative House/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

A huge house built in the Eastern Cape left many South Africans going wild in the comments section. They could not believe how gorgeous and massive it was.

Mansion in the Eastern Cape village wows SA

The image shared by a Facebook user who goes by the handle Eastern Cape is Beautiful showcases the massive beige mansion in the village. The house's architectural design impressed the online community.

Outside the home is a huge yard and two cars parked in front. The post about the mansion went viral on social media, leaving people in awe of the living space. Within a few hours of its publication on Facebook, it had gathered many likes, comments, and shares.

Take a look at the stunning mansion in the village below:

The beautiful Eastern Cape mansion in the village. Image: Aninomazi

Source: Facebook

Mzansi netizens are in awe of the mansion in the village

Social media users were impressed by the massive house in Eastern Cape village as they rushed to the comments section to rave over it.

Zenande Mehlomakhulu gushed over the mansion, saying:

"Beautiful his or her dream house."

Ngcambu Tolom inquired:

"How many days from the garage to the last room. Beautiful house indeed. I’m sure it costs over 1.8 million."

Sindiswa Nyimbana added:

"Wow! This is so beautiful. I can imagine the fun when everyone is back home in December."

Veliswa Magqabi wrote:

"Beautiful indeed, dream home."

Vuyisile Mavundla raved over the place, adding:

"This is a big house in reality."

Anathi Mamgcina Cetywayo commented:

"This is the most beautiful house ever."

Man wows netizens with a massive retirement home in the village

Briefly News previously reported that one young man beamed with pride as he took to social media to unveil his massive retirement home in the village.

A gent who goes by the TikTok handle @cliffordngobeni gave viewers a glimpse of his retirement home in the village, and people loved it. In the clip, he shows off his house, which was painted in white. He has a huge yard, and the home is massive.

