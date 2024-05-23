A guy took to social media to show off a massive retirement home in the village, and netizens were amazed

The TikTok footage captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views, likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the gent's clip as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the house

One young man beamed with pride as he took to social media to unveil his massive retirement home in the village.

A man unveiled his retirement home in the village shares a video. Image: @cliffordngobeni

Man shows off massive retirement home in village

A gent who goes by the TikTok handle @cliffordngobeni gave viewers a glimpse of his retirement home in the village, and people loved it. In the clip, he shows off his house, which was painted in white. He has a huge yard, and the home is massive.

Taking to his TikTok captions, he said the following:

"Finally finished the retirement home. No more sleeping at Guest Houses whenever I'm home."

Watch the video of the man's house below:

People are in awe of the man's home

The online community reacted to the guy's video, and they took to the comments section to gush over the guy's house while others expressed their thoughts.

User said:

"Bathong I need a stand in a village somewhere. I can't pay rates forever. I need to build a retirement home, too."

Koketjo shared:

"Yoooo I've just started the project of building at home hai sheeem forever broke."

Gcino Manjoko Mbambo wished the guy well, saying:

"White house, congratulations."

The Force commented:

"This is stunning, congratulations e botse ntlo ya gago..."

Ndivho Ndou added:

"It’s beautiful."

CatsMshengu wrote:

"Well done to you. This is a huge step."

