Mamelodi Sundown's and Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho turned 27 on Wednesday, 24 January 2024

The football club also shared a post on Twitter (X) celebrating the star's birthday

The football player was also crowned Assist of The Day at the AFCON tournament on Monday, 22 January 2024

Football player Teboho Mokoena turned 27 on Wednesday, 24 January 2024. Image: ASANO IKKO

Source: Getty Images

The Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Bafana Bafana player Teboho Moekoena just turned a year older and wiser. The midfielder celebrated his birthday all the way in Ivory Coast as they are participating in the AFCON 2023 tournament.

Teboho Mokoena turns 27

Recently, Teboho Mokoena made headlines after he was crowned the Assist of The Day at the AFCON 2023 tournament on Monday, 22 January 2024, after Bafana Bafana's epic 4-0 win against Namibia.

The star also trended on social media as he turned 27 on Wednesday, 24 January 2024. The football club also posted a tweet on Twitter (X) wishing the midfielder a happy birthday.

They posted a picture of Mokoena and captioned it:

"Join us in wishing Teboho Mokoena a happy birthday!We hope you have a wonderful one Tebza! #Sundowns #HappyBirthdayTeboho."

See the post below:

Fans wished Teboho a happy birthday

Many netizens wished the star a happy birthday on social media. See some of the comments below:

@rayzarsa1 wrote:

"Happy birthday to him. I guess Bafana Bafana ba winna today."

@Llekamania_ said:

"Happy birthday to our midfield general."

@tinyikobaloyi shared:

"Happy birthday to our Bafana star."

@sakhi_tino mentioned:

"Happy birthday he's doing well with Bafana Bafana."

CAIPHUSMKHATSHA commented:

"Happy birthday Tebza ka bo yellow Masandawana."

@sithembisoluvu1 responded:

"Happy birthday Tebza, midfield maestro, strongman."

@blackmessiah81 tweeted:

"Enjoy your special day top player in the land."

Minister Zizi Kodwa applauds Bafana Bafana for their epic 4–0 win

In more news, Briefly News reported that the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, shared some sweet words for the national soccer team after their emphatic win against Namibia on Sunday, 21 January 2024.

Minister Zizi Kodwa recently penned a heartfelt post for Bafana Bafana as they won their recent match after the boys lost their opening match to Mali not so long ago.

Source: Briefly News