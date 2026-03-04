SA's Bolt platform received its Certificate of Registration from the NPTR on 27 February 2026, and became the first major ride-hailing platform to comply

With the new rules in place, Bolt drivers will need dedicated e-hailing operating licences and must install panic buttons in their vehicles for passenger safety

E-hailing platforms still unregistered after 11 March 2026 will be considered an illegal operator, with drivers unable to apply for new licences

Bolt South Africa became the first major ride-hailing platform in the country to officially register under South Africa’s new national transport regulations on 4 March 2026.

Bolt sign is seen on a car during a fresh snowfall in Krakow, Poland, on January 6, 2026. Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The milestone put Bolt ahead of competitors like Uber and InDrive, with an 11 March 2026 compliance deadline bearing down on the entire industry. The registration was confirmed to Briefly News by Bolt South Africa’s PR Manager, Romaana Sutton.

On 27 February 2026, the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR) issued Bolt with a Certificate of Registration. The certification formally confirmed the company’s compliance with the National Land Transport Amendment Act.

A long time coming

This law has been years in the making, and one that the e-hailing industry could no longer sidestep. For over a decade, ride-hailing platforms operated in what many described as a legal grey zone in Mzansi. The government implemented the new regulations in September last year. It gave platforms 180 days to get their houses sorted.

Platforms must register with the NPTR. This means vehicles must now carry visible branding, and panic buttons must be installed. Drivers also need dedicated e-hailing operating licences instead of the old permit system.

Any platform still unregistered after 11 March 2026 will automatically be considered an illegal operator. Drivers on those platforms would also be blocked from legally applying for the new operating licences. Only apps registered with the NPTR appear in the provincial regulatory databases.

What changes for drivers and riders

For Bolt drivers across Mzansi, registration means they will now operate with proper e-hailing licences. Their vehicles will need to meet updated safety standards. A mandatory panic button installation is one of them. Geographic licensing zones will also apply. This means drivers can only accept fares within their licensed area and cannot take return trips outside of it.

For riders, the changes translate to a potentially safer experience. The branding requirements mean passengers will be able to identify their driver’s vehicle more easily. The panic button will be a direct response to the violent incidents that have plagued both drivers and passengers in recent years.

Bolt drivers will be expected to have the company's logo on their vehicles by 11 March 2026. Image: Mthobisi Gula

Source: Facebook

Bolt’s Senior Public Policy Manager, Nzuza-Chunga, said that, “Receiving the Certificate of Registration from the NPTR is an important milestone not only for Bolt, but for the broader e-hailing industry, as it strengthens trust and enhances safety for both driver operators and passengers.”

