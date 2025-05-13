A young man left the internet, going wild with his amusing antics, earning him praises online

In the viral TikTok video, the gent in Mzansi demonstrated how he broke the Kaizer Chiefs' curse

South Africans reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A man in Mzansi has gone viral on TikTok after performing a dramatic and humorous "curse-breaking" ritual aimed at helping the struggling Kaizer Chiefs Football Club.

A man’s hilarious Kaizer Chiefs curse-breaking ritual sparked a massive reaction on social media. Image:@soshvlogs

Source: TikTok

Man thanked for breaking Kaizer Chiefs' curse

In the video, posted by @soshvlogs, the man can be seen placing a Kaizer Chiefs T-shirt on the floor before proceeding to whip it repeatedly with a wire as though cleansing it of misfortune. The exaggerated act was accompanied by commentary, adding to the comedic appeal of the moment.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans jokingly praising the man for finally breaking the curse that many believe has plagued the iconic club. Kaizer Chiefs, once a dominant force in South African football, have experienced a long and frustrating trophy drought, leading to frustration among loyal supporters.

Comments under the post included lines like, “Kaizer Chiefs has to thank you honestly." Some fans even pleaded with him to perform similar rituals for other underperforming teams.

While the video is clearly meant as satire, it has sparked a wider conversation online about the club’s performance and the deep passion that South African fans have for their teams. Whether or not the curse is truly broken remains to be seen, but the clip has definitely lifted spirits.

It gathered over 1.8 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of it's publication.

The online community is now eagerly watching to see if Kaizer Chiefs’ fortunes will change following the mock ritual. One thing’s for sure, the mystery man with the antics has become an overnight internet sensation.

Watch the funny video of the man's hilarious antics below:

SA reacts to Kaizer Chiefs' viral TikTok video

People in South Africa were entertained as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Rabelani572 said:

"I think this worked!"

Peter Airl expressed:

"The fans are more serious than the players."

Nathi Mavuso183 wrote:

"Chiefs have to win, we need this cup."

PhuthehoKay shared:

"Seeing this after the match, I can safely say this worked."

Chuma added:

"Unfortunately, I’m gonna need you to do this before every game."

MSK commented:

"He might be doing content for fun, but whatever he is doing is a prayer, and he will be trending for real tomorrow after the results."

A South African man showcased how he broke the Kaizer Chiefs' curse in a viral TikTok video. Image: @soshvlogs

Source: TikTok

