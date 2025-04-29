Fashion students from the University of the Western Cape wowed the internet with their beautiful garments

The scholars surprised their fellow students with a free fashion show in the cafeteria, which went viral on TikTok

People filmed their great performance and uploaded the clips on social media for the rest of Mzansi to see

South Africans were gagged by talented fashion students from the University of the Western Cape in Cape Town.

Mzansi applauded UWC's fashion students for a stellar performance. Image: @Klaus Verdfelt

Source: Getty Images

The creative scholars turned heads during their surprise fashion show as they modelled stunning garments.

UWC students put on fashion show

South Africans were wowed by talented fashion students from the University of the Western Cape in Cape Town. The young creatives surprised their fellow scholars with a live fashion show in the cafeteria and received a lot of love.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The free entertainment went viral online for their stunning performance. The garments modelled were mostly streetwear pieces that were edgy and innovative.

A photographer was present and documented the well-presented collection. The models were free to do as they pleased on the runway, and their authenticity brought more light to the runway.

A scholar at UWC, Skhona Mkhize, filmed and posted the fashion show on TikTok yesterday and generated 12.9K views. South Africans were stunned by the brilliance and double checked if the institution was correctly represented.

Mkhize captioned her now-viral clip:

“We had so much fun.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi’s version of quiet luxury

Quiet luxury has become a popular aesthetic among the influencer community around the world, but Mzansi is still stuck on big logos to measure one’s success. News 24 shared that Harper’s Bazaar highlighted the aesthetic focus on investment pieces to emphasise high-quality basics, subtle hues, and fine tailoring.

Mzansi has an expressive culture therefore it is near impossible to have the same version of quiet luxury as other countries. South Africans do not fill their closets with neutral pieces but instead invest in high quality garments that help express who they are from within.

Mzansi wowed by UWC fashion show

South Africans were amazed by the youth’s creativity in a viral TikTok video:

UWC students were wowed by their fellow scholars' excellent fashion show. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

@S. Nzimande was stunned by the fashion show:

“This is not the same UWC I went to.”

@Skhona Mkhize🌻 responded to the above comment:

“Same UWC, just upgraded with vibes!”

@KuhleMae wondered about the date of the event:

“When was this?”

@Skhona Mkhize🌻 shared with the above comment:

“Saturday.”

@Nkhensani Pearl gasped after watching the lit clip:

“This is so cool!”

@uluu.yanda was wowed by the beautiful performance:

“I love this!”

3 Must-read university-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans gave a micro content creator a major thumbs down after she posted her grocery shopping outfit in a now-viral TikTok video.

South Africans were fond of one fashionista's innovative jacket made out of broken glass after going viral on TikTok.

South Africans were floored by one fashion-forward chap's high-waisted pants after modelling them on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News