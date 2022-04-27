Kamsi Muoka, an intelligent young lady is being wildly celebrated on social media because of her academic achievements

She recently graduated as a Medical Laboratory Scientist winning 7 different awards & emerging as the valedictorian

Briefly News went through the comment section and put together some of the heartwarming reactions she received

A brilliant young lady called Kamsi Muoka is winning the hearts of many on social media with a post about her recent academic achievements as a Medical Laboratory Scientist.

In the post that has already gathered thousands of reactions by the time of this report, Kamsi revealed that she emerged as part of the top 1% students in her graduating class.

In her own words,

"About a week ago, I got inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science Council (MLSCN) where I served as the valedictorian, graduating top 1% of my class with a perfect GPA of 5.0 for three straight semesters and a final CGPA of 4.73/5.0".

Kamsi Muoka a Brilliant Medical Laboratory Scientist Photo credit: Kamsi Muoka

Source: UGC

As though that was not exciting enough, the brilliant young lady succeeded in sweeping seven different categories of awards and emerging as the valedictorian of her batch.

She got:

MLSCN Merit Award for Academic Excellence

Provost Award for the Best Graduating Student

University of Calabar Pioneer BMLS Class of 2001 Award of Academic Excellence

Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences Students’ Association Merit Award for the Best Graduating Student

Prof A. E. Udoh’s Award for the Best Graduating Student in Clinical Chemistry and Immunology

Best Graduating Student Award in Clinical Chemistry and Immunology instituted by the Department

Best Graduating Student Award in Clinical Chemistry and Immunology instituted by Ikpi S. Martin

Social media comments

Below were some congratulatory messages for the young lady in the comment section:

Oluwatunmise Aiyedogbon said:

Definitely a Weirdo with Sense. I am known as Toolarz amongst my friends, and I am the most jovial person you wish you wanna mee. Congratulations Ms. You definitely deserve this win! So happy to see another First Class Graduate with the Sauce! All the best in your future endeavors.

Molly Ogbodum indicated:

Congratulations Kamsi Muoka. Cheers to More wins and achieving greater feats.

Ademola Aiyenuro mentioned:

Congratulations Kamsi Muoka. more wins. For scholarships guidance, feel free to slide in my DM.

Source: Briefly News