Marla Maples net worth, age, children, husband, career, tv shows, profiles

How rich is Trump’s second wife? Marla Maples’ net worth is of interest because of her association the former US president Donald J. Trumps. However, Marla is a phenomenal woman on her own with a successful, well-paying career in the entertainment world.

Marla Maples attends NOVUS #WeThePlanet forum at United Nations on September 21, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Novus

The fame of Marla Maples increased when she married Donald Trump. However, there is so much to her than her association with the former president. Interestingly, most of her wealth is from her career. So, how old is Marla Maples? Here is the exciting story of Marla.

Marla Maples’ profile

Full name : Marla Ann Maples

: Marla Ann Maples Date of birth : October 27, 1963

: October 27, 1963 Place of birth : Cohutta, Georgia, USA

: Cohutta, Georgia, USA Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Marla Maples’ age : Will be turning 58 years old in 2021

: Will be turning 58 years old in 2021 Nationality : American

: American Mother : Laura Ann Locklear Maples (died 2014)

: Laura Ann Locklear Maples (died 2014) Father : Stanley Edward Maples

: Stanley Edward Maples Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Schools attended : Northwest Whitfield High School, University of Georgia

: Northwest Whitfield High School, University of Georgia How tall is Marla Maples? : 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m)

: 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m) Weight : Around 59 kilograms

: Around 59 kilograms Body measurements: 35-24-35

35-24-35 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Relationship status : divorced

: divorced Children : 1

: 1 Instagram : @itsmarlamaples

: @itsmarlamaples Twitter : @itsmarlamaples

: @itsmarlamaples Website : www.marlamaples.com

: www.marlamaples.com Occupation : Actor, presenter, film producer, model, spiritual & wellness advocate, and philanthropist

: Actor, presenter, film producer, model, spiritual & wellness advocate, and philanthropist Famous for : Being former US president Trump’s second wife

: Being former US president Trump’s second wife Net worth: $6 million

Marla Maples’ biography

Marla’s mother was a model and homemaker. Her father was a real estate developer, singer-songwriter, and country commissioner. She has a younger half-sister, Daniella Haynes.

Education

Ann is an alumni of Northwest Whitfield High School. She was the class secretary and a rising basketball star in high school, and homecoming queen in her senior year, 1980-1981.

After high school, Maples joined the University of Georgia. However, she dropped out of school to become a model. She won the 1983 Miss Resaca Beach Poster Girl Contest and came second in the Miss Georgia contest 1984. She won the Miss Hawaiian Tropic contest the following year.

Career

Marla Maples attends New York Premiere Of "I Am You" at Pier 59 Studios on February 6, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

What does Marla Maples do for a living?

Maples was a successful young model who decided to try her luck in acting in 1985. She moved to New York City. Her TV career began as a host of 1980s and 90s famous films such as Maximum Overdrive (1986), Funland (1987), and Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (1998).

Marla starred in an ad campaign for No Excuses jeans in 1990 and appeared as a celebrity guest at the 1991 WWF WrestleMania VII. In 1992, she made it to Broadway, playing Ziegfeld's Favorite in The Will Rogers Follies musical. The expectant celebrity designed a line of maternity clothes in 1993. Marla Maples’ movies and TV shows include;

1996 and 1997: Miss Universe Pageant

1997: Miss USA Pageant

1997: For Richer or Poorer as Cynthia

1998: Happiness as Ann Chambeau

1999: Black and White as Muffy

1998: The Nanny as herself in the episode: "The Best Man"

1999: Two of Hearts as Joan Michaelson

2007: A Christmas Too Many as June

2011: Love, Loss and What I Wore

2013: Where Are They Now?

2021: Switching Lanes as Stacey Jefferson

Ann hosted Awakening with Marla talk show on Contact Talk Radio,. Her song, House of Love, won a Hollywood Music in Media Award in December 2012, and she released The Endless album in August 2013. In 2016, she took part in season 22 of Dancing With the Stars but was eliminated after four weeks. In March 2016, she temporarily served as a guest on The View talk show.

Philanthropy

Maples supports charities and non-profits. For instance, she is an advocate of Kids Creating Peace, a board member of AWARENYC.org, and supports the Louis Armstrong Center of Music and Medicine. The actress also makes personalized videos through the website Cameo.

Marla Maples Trump

Marla Maples (L) and Tiffany Trump attend the Taoray Wang collection during, New York Fashion Week. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Taoray Wang

Source: Getty Images

When they met in 1989, Donald was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump. Ivana divorced Trump after fourteen years of marriage, and the new lovers started their family. In 1993, the couple tied the knot at The Plaza Hotel. The ceremony was attended by over 1000 guests, and Trump officially became Marla Maples’ husband.

Marla Maples’ wedding dress was a timeless white silk long-sleeve Carolina Herrera wedding gown. The beautiful bride carried a small pink bouquet of roses and wore a borrowed two million dollar tiara. Unfortunately, even after such a lavish event, their marriage only lasted a few short years.

Marla was engaged to Michael Mailer from September 1999 to July 2000. It is said that she was also involved with musician Michael Bolton while dating Trump.

Marla Maples’ children

Who is Marla Maples’ daughter? Marla and Donald are parents to Tiffany Ariana Trump, who was born on October 13, 1993. Tiffany resides with her fiancé Michael Boulos in Florida.

Marla Maples’ net worth

Marla’s net worth is $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is mostly from her career in the entertainment sector.

Although many expected Marla to make a fortune after divorcing Trump, she had signed a prenuptial agreement that gave her $1 million if the couple separated in less than 5 years. They initially separated in 1997, and the divorce was finalized in 1999.

Other than the $1 million, Trump’s second wife got another $1 million to buy a property and $100,000 a year in child support until their daughter turned 21 years of age.

Marla purchased a home in Calabasas, California, for $1.349 million in November 1999. However, she sold the house for $2.2 million in July 2013. She then bought a condo in New York City, close to Central Park. Where is Marla Maples now? Maples moved from New York to Florida to be close to her daughter.

Marla Maples’ net worth may appear lower than expected considering her relationship with Trump, but the motivating factor is that it is her hard-earned wealth. Her skills and experience in the entertainment sector have made her a household name with considerable wealth to prove that she is a successful, independent woman.

