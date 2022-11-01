Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) is the largest restricted membership medical scheme in South Africa. It boasts over 1.8 million beneficiaries and over 700,000 principal members. It was registered on 1 January 2005, to meet the healthcare needs of government employees. Below is the GEMS contact list in South Africa in 2022 and everything you need to know about the medical scheme.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

GEMS is governed by a board of trustees and seven board committees. Photo: @gems (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Government Employees Medical Scheme aims to help public service employees and their families access the best possible healthcare at the most affordable rate. Employees choosing more extensive cover have equal access to higher benefits, subject to their needs. Get the GEMS contact list and be a member today.

What are GEMS options?

The scheme offers six excellent healthcare packages with varying benefits and costs. Here are the six options available under the GEMS scheme.

The scheme offers health coverage that is cost-effective and equitable and provides further options for those who wish to purchase more extensive coverage. Image: Uwe Umstatter

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

1. Tanzanite One

It was previously known as Sapphire and is designed to be the most affordable of all GEMS medical aid options in 2022. This entry-level package is tailored for employees in levels 1-5, with benefits subject to specialist referral rules and network general physician nomination.

2. Beryl

This is a slightly pricier entry-level package designed for workers with low to medium healthcare needs. Some features include comprehensive in-hospital benefits for healthcare services rendered in and by public and private hospitals to a specified limit per annum.

3. Ruby

Ruby is a mid-level benefit option tailored for public service employees with limited to average healthcare needs who wish to enjoy a personal medical savings account. Its main features include a Personal Medical Savings Account (PMSA) and Block benefits from which some healthcare services are funded.

4. Emerald Value

Emerald Value is an efficiency-discounted option of the Emerald package. It is tailored for members with average to above-average healthcare needs. Members of Emerald who switch to the Emerald Value option will experience greater savings on their monthly contribution while enjoying the same benefits they would on Emerald. However, one must nominate a Network GP to qualify.

5. Emerald

Emerald is a high-level option tailored for members with average to above-average healthcare needs. Some benefits include comprehensive out-of-hospital benefits for healthcare services and access to public facilities.

6. Onyx

Onyx is a top-level benefit option tailored for members with above-average to extensive healthcare needs. It features comprehensive out-of-hospital benefits for healthcare services, among other benefits.

The scheme was registered on January 1, 2005, to meet the healthcare needs of government employees. Image: Uwe Umstatter

Source: Getty Images

GEMS contacts details

How do I contact GEMS? For any enquiry, use the following contact details. You can also visit their various centres spread across the country, as seen below:

GEMS call centre

Postal Address: Private Bag X782, CAPE TOWN, 8000

Private Bag X782, CAPE TOWN, 8000 Street Address: GEMS (administrative), 61 St George's Mall, Cape Town

GEMS (administrative), 61 St George's Mall, Cape Town Phone: 086 000 4367

086 000 4367 GEMS email address: enquiries@gems.gov.za

enquiries@gems.gov.za Monday - Friday : 08h00 - 17h00

: 08h00 - 17h00 Saturday: 08h00 - 12h00

Emergency number

080 044 4367

Monday - Sunday

24 hours

GEMS medical aid contact number

086 043 6777

Monday - Friday

09h00 - 16h00

Confidential fraud hotline

080 021 2202

gems@thehotline.co.za

Monday - Friday

09h00 - 16h00

Confidential HIV/AIDS

086 043 6736

Send please call me on 083 843 6764

GEMS medical aid Polokwane contact numbers

Address: 54 Market St, Polokwane Central, Polokwane, 0700, South Africa

Are GEMS offices open?

GEMS has nineteen Walk-in Centres in South Africa, two in every province. Please note that the operating hours of the regional offices are Monday – Friday from 08:00 to 17:00 and Saturday from 08:00 to 12:00.

1. Q Squared Shopping Centre

Office 5, 72 High Street Worcester Central 6849

086 000 4367

2. Sancardia Building

541 Madiba St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0003, South Africa

GEMS medical aid plans provide comprehensive out-of-hospital and in-hospital benefits. Image: Solskin

Source: Getty Images

3. Traduna House

118 Jorrisen Street, Ground Floor, Cnr Jorrisen and Civic Boulevard

4. Pietermaritzburg Arch

39/45 Chief Albert Luthuli Street, Pietermaritzburg

5. The Berea Centre

Shop G18, Entrance 1, 249 Berea Road, Berea

6. Market Street

61A Market Street

7. New Park Centre

Shop 14, Bultfontein Wayanad Lawson Street

8. Mountain Mill Shopping Centre

Office 5, 72 High Street, Worcester Central

9. Constitution House

124 Adderley Street

10. Mmabatho Megacity

Shopping Centre, Shop 39, c/o Sekame and James Moraka Streets, Mmabatho

11. Metropolitan Centre

Unit G3

12. GEMS Walk-in Centre Shop 1

52 Market Street

13. City Mall

Shop 101, Cnr OR Tambo and President Street

14. Nedbank Centre

Shop No. 18, 30 Brown Street

15. Gilwell Shopping Centre

Shop LG36, Lower Level, Cnr Gilwell Road and Fleet Street

16. Bloem Plaza

Shop 124, Charlotte Maxeke Street

17. Gold Fields Mall

Shop 51A, Cnr Strateway and Buiten Street

18. Savoy Complex

Unit 11and 12A, Nelson Mandela Drive

19. Safeways Crescent Centre

Shop S67, Cnr. President and Swartbos Streets

How do I get GEMS authorization?

Before you are admitted to the hospital, make an out-patient visit to a hospital, or have a CT scan, MRI scan or Radio-Isotope study, you need to get a Pre-Authorization number (PAR) from GEMS by contacting 0860 00 4367.

How do I check my GEMS status?

Contact GEMS on 0860 00 4367 to confirm your membership status or visit any one of their walk in centres as listed here.

Can I stay on GEMS if I resign?

You cannot use your GEMS membership card to access healthcare services when you resign. If we receive a claim for a service after you have resigned, GEMS will reject the claim because you are no longer an active member.

What does GEMS medical aid cover?

Need to know what the GEMS scheme covers? GEMS medical aid plans provide comprehensive out-of-hospital and in-hospital benefits. In addition, all level 1-5 members can have a 100% subsidy from their employers. The GEMS scheme also gives members access to a network of hospitals and unlimited GP and specialist consultations.

With the above GEMS contact list, contact your nearest branch and get their services. Their values and ethics are driven to embed a business culture encompassing a positive work ethos and environment for employees to thrive and grow.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Genesis Medical Aid Schemes detailed review 2021: Everything you need to know

Briefly.co.za reported an article about everything you need to know about Genesis Medical Aid Scheme. It is one of the medical schemes in South Africa whose focus is on offering affordable and relevant medical coverage for individuals with diverse needs.

What makes it popular? As one of the best health coverage providers in South Africa, the establishment gains from decades of experience in the industry. Their prompt and effective ways of settling claims rank them among the best.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News