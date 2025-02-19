Are Carville and Matalin still together? What happened to the couple

Carville and Matalin have been together since 1993. Over the years, James Carville and Mary Matalin have balanced love and contrasting opinions. The couple has balanced political differences with mutual respect and shared public speaking events.

Carville posing in Beverly Hills (L). The couple riding in an open-top vehicle in 1994 (C). Mary standing at a podium (R). Photo: Michael Tran, Larry Downing, Leigh Vogel (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Mary Matalin and James Carville met during opposing political campaigns in 1992 for George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

underwent successful cancer surgery. Mary Matalin remains active in political discourse and public speaking.

Are Carville and Matalin still together?

The couple remains together to this day. They first met in 1992 when Mary Matalin served as the deputy director for President George H.W. Bush's reelection campaign, while James Carville was a key strategist for Bill Clinton. The couple tied the knot on 25 November 1993, in New Orleans.

According to CNN News, Matalin was 40 years old, and Carville was 49 when they married. Mary has often highlighted the value of their differing perspectives on their relationship. She explained,

I was 40, he was 49 when we got married. That's not a conventional marriage. I got accidentally pregnant at 42—that's not conventional, so who are we to say? And also, why don't want to think like him, and he doesn't want to think like me? If two people think the same, then they have a redundancy in their marriage. There's nothing redundant in this liaison.

Top-5 facts about James Carville and Mary Matalin. Photo: Michael (modified by author)

During another CNN interview, Matalin elaborated on how their relationship is not defined by political differences. She shared,

It never occurred to me that your love interest and politics would be a determinant in a relationship, but a majority of people don't want to date somebody from the other party… I think that's sorrowful… There is not a day that goes by that I don't hear something new from him, or laugh at some weird thing that he thinks is funny. He's just like lives in his own world, and I love that.

Who are James Carville’s daughters?

The American political consultant and his wife Mary Matalin have two daughters: Matalin Mary “Matty” Carville and Emerson Normand Carville. Matty was born in July 1995, while Emerson followed in 1998. The family resided in Virginia before moving to New Orleans in 2008.

Carville walking his daughter Matalin Mary “Matty” Carville down the aisle in 2021. Photo: @maureen_orth on Instagram (modified by author)

In November 2021, Matty married Sam Joel in a ceremony where James escorted her down the aisle. James Carville's daughter’s wedding took place on a Virginia farm. Meanwhile, Emerson Carville has maintained a low profile, with limited information available about her personal life.

Insights to James Carville's wife’s health

As of now, there is no publicly available information indicating that Mary Matalin is experiencing any health issues. However, James Carville has publicly discussed his diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). He also underwent successful surgery for prostate cancer, and there have been no recent reports of significant health concerns for him.

What is Mary Matalin doing these days?

Mary Matalin continues to engage in political discourse and public speaking. In September 2024, she and Carville discussed their marriage and political perspectives during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. According to Chautauqua Institution Ticketing, the couple is scheduled to open the Summer Assembly at the Chautauqua Institution on 23 June 2025.

Mary Matalin and James Carville attend the re-opening of the historic Orpheum Theater on 27 August 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring

Frequently asked questions

James Carville and Mary Matalin have shown that love and mutual respect can thrive despite political differences. Together for over 30 years, their enduring relationship remains a beacon of unity in divisive times.

