The National Lottery announced on social media that one person, who remained anonymous, won R8 million by playing six lucky numbers

The news was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 29 January, and showed the other payouts

Some people who saw how much the person won remained hopeful, while others thought differently

One lucky person won R8 million for 29 January's Lotto draw. Images: Nando Vidal, JodiJacobson

In a game of chance, there is always the possibility that a few lucky people will strike rich. However, this time it was only one person who claimed the massive jackpot after playing the winning numbers for the National Lottery.

An overnight millionaire

On Wednesday, 29 January, the X account for the national lottery shared that one person, whose identity has not been revealed, won a staggering R8 128 943.10, enough for many people to settle their debts and spoil themselves.

The anonymous winner earned their payout by matching six numbers that were drawn. Below are the numbers in numerical order:

6

11

13

24

32

44

Other Lotto players, 76 630 of them, were not as lucky to win millions but scored extra cash ranging from R20 to R6 147.20 after matching two to five ball numbers.

Take a look at the payouts in the X post below:

The X account for the National Lottery shared the dividends for the 29 January draw. Image: @sa_lottery

Mzansi positive about Lotto winnings

A few people who saw the X post shared how positive they were to one day be the lucky person who takes home the millions.

Seeing the payouts, @johnwameiki commented:

"Only hope at this point."

@DarkSkinKillua_ used an emoji showing prayer hands when they wrote:

"May this be a sign of good things to come."

@_Hybreed_, who saw that there was one lucky winner, stated:

"The only winner in South Africa."

Others in the comment section felt differently about the payouts.

@Cedsilo05 shared their question with the public:

"What is the balance here if the goal is to pay people?"

Not too happy about the win, @IWandinika wrote their opinion in the comments:

"This continues to be a scam on the people of South Africa, and we must demand accountability."

