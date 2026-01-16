“Every child has a mom and dad”: Mzansi teacher in Korea shares culture shocks working abroad

A South African teacher working in Korea shared observations that highlighted stark differences in family structures and social stability between the two countries

Her reflections connected education, government systems and inequality, sparking a broader conversation about societal challenges back home

Social media users resonated with the video because it echoed realities many South Africans quietly live with every day

A moment on social media teaching reflection evolved into a deeply emotional mirror held up to South Africa, forcing many to confront truths that are often avoided.

The picture on the left showed Ms Mkhize posing with an Asian man. Image: @poleiymkhize

A South African teacher working in South Korea sparked conversation after sharing her cultural observations in a video posted by @poleiymkhize on 15 January 2026. Speaking from her academy in Korea, she reflected on family structures, social stability and education systems, explaining what she had witnessed since relocating abroad. She said that in her teaching experience, every child she encountered had both a mother and a father, with divorce being rare and usually affecting only one learner. She also pointed out that deaths were uncommon, noting only two cases, both involving great-grandparents.

Beyond her classroom experience, the teacher connected these observations to broader social systems. She said South Africa struggled with deep-rooted inequality, broken government structures and social pressures that created instability within families. According to her, these issues filtered into schools and communities, shaping children’s lives from an early age. She added that Korea’s functional systems, discipline and structure allowed society to operate more smoothly, something she believed South Africa could learn from.

A comparison that struck a nerve

The video by user @poleiymkhize gained traction because it touched on uncomfortable truths many South Africans recognised. Viewers appreciated her honesty about inferiority complexes, religious pressure, and systemic failure back home. Her emotional caption, where she admitted she could have structured her thoughts better but spoke from the heart, made the message feel raw and sincere.

Some agreed with her reflections, saying they highlighted painful realities. Others felt the comparison was difficult to hear but necessary. Overall, the video left viewers reflecting on what could change if systems worked better, especially for children growing up in South Africa.

The screenshot on the left showed that every child in Korea has a mom and a dad. Image: @poleiymkhize

Here's what Mzansi said

obamalostson1 said:

“Abekho abo I know my worth eKorea”

Charitie said:

“I only realised in grade 2 that people have dads, because in my village, everyone doesn’t have a dad”

LovedinFrance said:

“Quality of life matters, access to healthcare, education, economic opportunities and safety all play a role”

Ser Gregor Clegane said:

“South Africa has huge inequalities. Where you grow up really determines whether most kids have both parents present or not”

Nandi said:

“I’m coming to South Korea. I lost my mother in 2010, and I don’t want my kids to experience that pain while they’re still young.”

Luyanda 🇿🇦 said:

“South Korea has one of the highest life expectancies in the world, around 83.5 years, so what you’re saying is true.”

Mokopu1812 said:

“I thought life was like that everywhere because in my village most households had two parents, until I went to boarding school and learned otherwise.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

