Lerato Kganyago shared how her outfit at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July came together

She said fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee was the only person she trusted to bring her vision to life

Lerato Kganyago and Kefilwe Mabote were the two personalities who wore Gert-Johan Coetzee creations at the 2026 Durban July

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Lerato Kganyago shared how her 2026 Durban July look came about. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Renowned TV and radio presenter Lerato Kganyago has revealed the inspiration behind her 2026 Durban July outfit. She was one of two individuals who rocked celebrated designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's eye-catching creations.

Instead of taking the "Country Allure" theme at face value, Coetzee reimagined traditional country-inspired fashion into sculptural, futuristic designs that celebrated creativity, craftsmanship and individuality. Lerato's outfit featured a metallic corset made from polished metal elements, complete with integrated LED lighting.

See the video below:

Lerato Kganyago explains the inspiration behind her Durban July outfit

Lerato Kganyago told Briefly News that she was initially intrigued by this year's theme because it was unlike anything she had interpreted before. She said she spent time researching the concept before deciding on the direction she wanted to take.

“I was pleasantly surprised by that theme, but I think because over the years, we've done so many things, so it's completely different. So, I had to do a little bit of research; I was excited about it. But when I heard of allure, I thought, ‘OK, a lot of textiles, texture, leather,’ you know, but still keeping it very African, you know, maintaining our identity. That's what I thought, so I'm excited about it. I've never done a theme like this before, so yeah,” she said.

Lerato also explained why she once again chose Gert-Johan Coetzee to design her Durban July outfit. She revealed that the look was inspired by Mercedes-Benz, saying she wanted to transform the idea of a luxury car into a dress. She added that Gert-Johan was the only designer she trusted to bring such an ambitious vision to life.

“Why not him? No, because, you know, with the collaboration that we have, of course, with Mercedes, we wanted to bring a car into a dress, into life, you know? The one person that I trust is Gert-Johan Coetzee ‘cos I mean, he's such an artist; he's very artistic. He literally turns my visions and my thoughts into reality. So, he's the one person that I trust. He's really, really good at what he does, and he’s one of the people that I really trust. Designers that I trust were really good with what they do and move things out of the box, out of the ordinary,” Lerato Kganyago explained.

Why she trusted Gert-Johan Coetzee with her vision

The Metro FM presenter said her working relationship with Gert-Johan has grown into one that feels like family. She praised the celebrated designer for constantly pushing creative boundaries and staying ahead of fashion trends. Lerato pointed to one of her outfits at the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards, saying it reminded her of a similar design that Kim Kardashian later wore to the Grammy Awards.

“He's got a fantastic vision, and he keeps evolving extremely ahead of his game. You know, at the Metro Awards, there was an item that I was wearing, and later on at the Grammys, I saw Kim Kardashian wearing something similar,” Lerato said.

The other personality who wore a Gert-Johan Coetzee creation at this year's Durban July was Kefilwe Mabote.

Lerato Kganyago shared how her 2026 Durban July outfit came together. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Most talked-about moments at the Durban July 2026

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously listed the outstanding outfits at the 2026 edition of the Durban July.

The list included celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede resembling a horse, to Nomuzi Mabena giving her own rendition of country, among several other outfits and moments.

Source: Briefly News