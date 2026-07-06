Lerato Kganyago Explains the Inspiration Behind Her Futuristic 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July Outfit
- Lerato Kganyago shared how her outfit at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July came together
- She said fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee was the only person she trusted to bring her vision to life
- Lerato Kganyago and Kefilwe Mabote were the two personalities who wore Gert-Johan Coetzee creations at the 2026 Durban July
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Renowned TV and radio presenter Lerato Kganyago has revealed the inspiration behind her 2026 Durban July outfit. She was one of two individuals who rocked celebrated designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's eye-catching creations.
Instead of taking the "Country Allure" theme at face value, Coetzee reimagined traditional country-inspired fashion into sculptural, futuristic designs that celebrated creativity, craftsmanship and individuality. Lerato's outfit featured a metallic corset made from polished metal elements, complete with integrated LED lighting.
See the video below:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Lerato Kganyago explains the inspiration behind her Durban July outfit
Lerato Kganyago told Briefly News that she was initially intrigued by this year's theme because it was unlike anything she had interpreted before. She said she spent time researching the concept before deciding on the direction she wanted to take.
“I was pleasantly surprised by that theme, but I think because over the years, we've done so many things, so it's completely different. So, I had to do a little bit of research; I was excited about it. But when I heard of allure, I thought, ‘OK, a lot of textiles, texture, leather,’ you know, but still keeping it very African, you know, maintaining our identity. That's what I thought, so I'm excited about it. I've never done a theme like this before, so yeah,” she said.
Lerato also explained why she once again chose Gert-Johan Coetzee to design her Durban July outfit. She revealed that the look was inspired by Mercedes-Benz, saying she wanted to transform the idea of a luxury car into a dress. She added that Gert-Johan was the only designer she trusted to bring such an ambitious vision to life.
“Why not him? No, because, you know, with the collaboration that we have, of course, with Mercedes, we wanted to bring a car into a dress, into life, you know? The one person that I trust is Gert-Johan Coetzee ‘cos I mean, he's such an artist; he's very artistic. He literally turns my visions and my thoughts into reality. So, he's the one person that I trust. He's really, really good at what he does, and he’s one of the people that I really trust. Designers that I trust were really good with what they do and move things out of the box, out of the ordinary,” Lerato Kganyago explained.
Why she trusted Gert-Johan Coetzee with her vision
The Metro FM presenter said her working relationship with Gert-Johan has grown into one that feels like family. She praised the celebrated designer for constantly pushing creative boundaries and staying ahead of fashion trends. Lerato pointed to one of her outfits at the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards, saying it reminded her of a similar design that Kim Kardashian later wore to the Grammy Awards.
“He's got a fantastic vision, and he keeps evolving extremely ahead of his game. You know, at the Metro Awards, there was an item that I was wearing, and later on at the Grammys, I saw Kim Kardashian wearing something similar,” Lerato said.
The other personality who wore a Gert-Johan Coetzee creation at this year's Durban July was Kefilwe Mabote.
Most talked-about moments at the Durban July 2026
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously listed the outstanding outfits at the 2026 edition of the Durban July.
The list included celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede resembling a horse, to Nomuzi Mabena giving her own rendition of country, among several other outfits and moments.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za