Thembi Seete left her social media followers at a loss for words when she shared pictures of her fit at Idols SA

The star looked like a queen in a stunning blue gown that flaunted her gorgeous hourglass figure

Social media users flooded the Gomora actress' comments sections with mixed reactions about his gown

Thembi Seete is ready to blow Mzansi's minds away with her outfits at this year's season of Idols SA. The actress recently left Mzansi drooling when she shared snaps of her stunning outfit.

Thembi Seete looked stunning in a blue dress at 'Idols SA'. Image: @thembiseete

Thembi Seete stuns with her outfit

Idols SA is back and fans are looking forward to stunning outfits from the judges and the performances. Anyone who watches the show knows that Somizi Mhlongo always came through with the outfits, but Thembi Seete is giving him a run for his money.

The Kings Of Joburg actress had Mzansi taking fashion notes when she shared pictures of her stunning fit on Instagram. The maxi mermaid gown showed off the actress' stunning figure.

She completed the look with a braided updo and a blue head accessory. She also had matching makeup with blue eye shadow. What's an outfit without shoes, right? Thembi Seete paired the look with sparkling Steve Madden heels.

Thembi Seete's fans love her look

Fans couldn't get enough of their fav's look. Many agreed that she ate and left no crumbs.

@boitumelo_katlo said:

"Well hello hello mother mermaid how is the ocean on that side"

@sarhaphairline commented:

"Stunning "

@bafedilemanota18 wrote:

"We the baddest team‼️"

@basela453 added:

"I'm 46 and I don't look like you aai awugugi sisi"

@frederickkomane commented:

"Love what I see"

Mzansi gives Idols SA cold shoulder during goodbye season: “Talent has dropped immensely this year”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi Magic's once-hit music completion, Idols, seems to have lost its flare as viewership and interest have dwindled.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela took a question to Twitter out of concern about the underwhelming response the show received:

"Are you watching #IdolsSA final season? The silence on my TL is deafening. Even @Jabu_Macdonald isn’t tweeting much about it. Go etsagalang?"

