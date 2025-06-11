Anele Mdoda reacts after Elon Musk apologises to Donald Trump

Elon Musk apologised to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, following their public fallout

Anele Mdoda was one of the numerous South African celebrities who reacted to Musk's apology to Trump

Netizens who weighed in suggested that Elon Musk's apology was motivated by business interests, while others threw shade on the tech billionaire

Anele Mdoda threw shade at Elon Musk after he apologised to Donald Trump. Image: zintathu/Instagram, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Seasoned radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda reacted after South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk apologised to US President Donald Trump.

Musk and Trump exchanged verbal insults on social media, much to the internet's amusement. Ordinary and famous South Africans weighed in on the fallout, with Mdoda's bestie Sizwe Dhlomo dismissing Elon Musk’s bombshell on Trump as old news.

Anele Mdoda mocks Elon Musk after he apologises to Trump

Anele Mdoda had also originally commented on the fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The Anele and The Club on 947 host had backed Musk. Now that the dust has settled, Trump and Musk are taking stock of their statements at the height of their feud.

On Wednesday, 11 June 2025, Elon Musk took to his verified X account and apologised to Donald Trump. The post was captioned:

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. “

Anele Mdoda joined the numerous people who reacted to Elon Musk’s apology to Trump. She was surprised and disappointed that the SpaceX boss had folded. The post was captioned:

“Hayi chomi sufolda”

Netizens react as Anele Mdoda shades Elon Musk

In the comments section, netizens remarked that Elon Musk reconsidered his stance after his business interests were threatened.

Here are some of the reactions:

@dube_lindi said;

“He was reminded that 'Power is Power' 😩”

@ThabisoMalatj27 remarked:

“When someone is about to kiss them government contracts goodbye, they behave exactly the way Mastende is behaving 😂😂😂”

@The__Fundraiser laughed:

“Igwala uElon kanti 😂😂”

@Lebo_Sekgaile joked:

"Masinya kangaka nogal😩"

Anele Mdoda weighed in after Elon Musk apologised to Donald Trump. Image: zintathu/Instagram, DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

