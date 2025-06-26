Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager, Bobby Motaung spoke in depth regarding Kaizer Chiefs' recruitment in the coming season

The Glamour Boys will only make announcements regarding player movements once internal processes are complete, with head coach Nasreddine Nabi back from holiday and involved in final decisions

Amakhosi supporters unhappy fans over missed targets like Sipho Mbule and Fiston Mayele, while new signings Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako face early criticism

Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung has clarified the club’s recruitment strategy, stating that signings are no longer a one-man decision and are now made through collective input.

Bobby Motaung Speaks His Mind On Recrutiment 2025/26

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with Robert Marawa, Motaung explained that recruitment at Amakhosi now involves the sporting director, football analysts, and the coaching staff, highlighting that gone are the days when individuals scouted talent on their own, even from as far as Zimbabwe.

“The coach (Nasreddine Nabi) just arrived today (Tuesday), and we were able to have our sessions. Like I said, there are many consultations within the team, I don’t wake up and say, ‘This is how [we are going to do] this’,” Motaung said.

He added that official announcements on player movements will be made in due time, assuring supporters that everything will be communicated through the right platforms.

“The details of player movements, those we will deal with at the right time and the right platform. As I said, we plead with our supporters to say announcements will be made for the future of the next season. Reasons will be given about player departures and everything.”

Motaung confirmed that Chiefs are heading to a pre-season camp in the Netherlands next week, and more information will be shared once internal processes are completed.

“It’s a process. Those announcements will also be officially made by the club. Then we will come back here, before the league starts, with the coach to outline,” he explained.

He acknowledged fan frustration and said the club is aware of the growing noise on social media.

“Because those are questions that need to be answered. We are here, we read, we gather on social media. We hear the comments of the people. We’ve got a team that is dealing with all the questions and everything.”

Chiefs under attack for failed transfer signings

Amakhosi have already confirmed the signings of two Orlando Pirates stars, Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako, although the moves were met with scepticism from former assistant coach Farouk Khan. Supporters were also left frustrated after Sundowns’ Sipho Mbule , a reported Chiefs target , joined arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.

Meanwhile, a deal for Pyramids FC forward Fiston Mayele appears to have collapsed, with reports suggesting that the Congolese striker has been snapped up by league champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Dutch striker keen on joining Amakhosi

In other transfer news, Briefly News reported that a Dutch-born striker with South African roots is keen on joining Chiefs after being released by a European club. The 23-year-old free agent is reportedly dreaming of a move to Naturena this window.

Source: Briefly News