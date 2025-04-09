A Congolese national who was arrested for the sexual assault incident that happened at Pretoria club Zanzou has been given bail

He was arrested shortly after videos of him and other suspects went viral for assaulting patrons allegedly for not paying

South Africans were stumped that he received bail and suspected that he would skip the country

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The suspect in the Zanzou incident received bail. Images: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images and stock image by Chris Ryan

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — One of the eight suspects linked to the graphic Zanzou sexual assault incident which went viral on social media was granted bail. He appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 9 April 2025 and faces a slew of charges.

What are the Zanzou suspects charged with?

According to eNCA, the Congolese national was given R10,000 bail. He faces eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with grievous bodily harm. His case has been postponed to 5 May for further investigations.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The suspect initially appeared in court on 24 February after the South African Police Service identified him as one of the bouncers who were caught on camera during the horrific incident. During his first appearance, he claimed that the police tortured him after he was arrested at a road block.

Zanzou is the nightclub where a group of men were sexually assaulted. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What happened at Zanzou?

The Zanzou incident sparked national outrage after the video of the men who were assaulted and forced to perform sexual acts went viral. The incident happened in 2024, and the owners of the club said they fired the men responsible for the icnident.

However, they did not institute legal action. The victims came forward after the incident went viral and opened cases against the perpetrators. One of the club's biyncers leaked the videos of the incident.

what you need to know about Zanzou

South Africans unhappy with the progress

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post were not happy that the suspect received bail.

Tshidiso Khanya said:

"Already peparing to go home. They will never see him again."

Sandile Ka Gusha said:

"Justice in SA has been turned into business, neglecting the impact on the victims in the name of rights."

Aphelele Bambolwethu Maneli said:

"That's South Africa's justice system. We are not surprised by their decision-making anymore."

Ernest Nhlangoti said:

"He paid for his freedom, and he will definitely skip the country."

Shwabade Mlotywa Hlati said:

"The case is doomed. This one is going back home."

L'vovo Derrango slams Zanzou brutality

in a related article, Briefly News reported that musician L'vovo Derrango slammed the horrific incident that took place at the Zanzou club. He called on other celebrities to speak out against the establishment.

He called artists out for not condemning the incident that took place. He added that since clubs are part of artists' revenue streams, they are bound to speak out and support the victims.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News