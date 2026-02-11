Social media users mistook a grey-bearded 'man' for Jeffrey Epstein in a viral image

Many social media users were in shock when they saw a picture of an individual who resembled Jeffrey Epstein, the late American financier accused of human trafficking and sex trafficking minors. However, X (formerly Twitter) quickly dispelled rumours that Jeffrey was walking freely in Tel Aviv.

X user Jvnior uploaded an image on the social media platform showing a long-haired, grey-bearded man walking with two bodyguards on either side. According to X, the image had been manipulated or generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

It further stated:

"The image contains a synth ID, and, uncropped, a Google Gemini watermark."

Take a look at the X post on Jvnior's account below:

Jeffrey Epstein 'lookalike' causes a buzz

Not many people were aware that the image was fake, and they reposted it on various social media platforms, trying to spot similarities between the real Jeffrey, who died in his prison cell, and the figure in the image.

Jeffrey Epstein has ties to many wealthy individuals, including President Donald Trump and businessman Bill Gates. Image: @YaakovRenewed

On Facebook, Mishka Petersen Schoeman thought of the convicted murderer who escaped prison and roamed freely before getting caught, writing:

"It’s giving Thabo Bester."

Vernon Stokes wrote to the online community:

"So if it's him, why would he want to draw attention to himself by having security all around him?"

Gerry TheTerror didn't believe the rumours and commented:

"Reaching."

Jacki Sands added under the post:

"Does not look like him at all."

An unaware MD Edwards asked:

"Why didn’t they arrest him?"

