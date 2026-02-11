It’s Giving Thabo Bester”: Picture of Jeffrey Epstein ‘Lookalike’ Sparks Conspiracies
- Social media users mistook a grey-bearded 'man' for Jeffrey Epstein in a viral image
- A social media platform debunked the photo as AI-generated with a synth ID and watermark
- Community reactions ranged from disbelief to humour over the supposed Epstein lookalike
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Many social media users were in shock when they saw a picture of an individual who resembled Jeffrey Epstein, the late American financier accused of human trafficking and sex trafficking minors. However, X (formerly Twitter) quickly dispelled rumours that Jeffrey was walking freely in Tel Aviv.
X user Jvnior uploaded an image on the social media platform showing a long-haired, grey-bearded man walking with two bodyguards on either side. According to X, the image had been manipulated or generated by artificial intelligence (AI).
It further stated:
"The image contains a synth ID, and, uncropped, a Google Gemini watermark."
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Take a look at the X post on Jvnior's account below:
Jeffrey Epstein 'lookalike' causes a buzz
Not many people were aware that the image was fake, and they reposted it on various social media platforms, trying to spot similarities between the real Jeffrey, who died in his prison cell, and the figure in the image.
On Facebook, Mishka Petersen Schoeman thought of the convicted murderer who escaped prison and roamed freely before getting caught, writing:
"It’s giving Thabo Bester."
Vernon Stokes wrote to the online community:
"So if it's him, why would he want to draw attention to himself by having security all around him?"
Gerry TheTerror didn't believe the rumours and commented:
"Reaching."
Jacki Sands added under the post:
"Does not look like him at all."
An unaware MD Edwards asked:
"Why didn’t they arrest him?"
3 Other stories about lookalikes
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a Gauteng man surprised many when he showed an Engen petrol attendant who looked like the late rapper Riky Rick.
- A man on a bus had people doing a double-take when they saw he resembled two iconic figures: Nelson Mandela and Morgan Freeman.
- In a light-hearted gesture, DJ Shimza shared a picture of his lookalike, who is a popular Guinean musician and socialite.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za