On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, DJ Shimza shared vacation snaps showing himself chilling in a hammock and enjoying a drink

Alongside his own pictures, Shimza jokingly included a photo of a socialite widely regarded online as his lookalike

Netizens found the move hilarious, praising Shimza for leaning into the joke rather than avoiding it

DJ Shimza embraced his lookalike while on vacation. Image: shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Renowned producer and club DJ Shimza shared a picture of his lookalike after sharing content of him on vacation.

DJ Shimza has been the target of social media jokes since he debuted his new body following his drastic weight loss. After a busy 2025, which included inking a deal for a residency with a popular club in Ibiza, DJ Shimza decided to rest before kicking off what promises to be another busy year.

DJ Shimza embraces his lookalike while on vacation

On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, DJ Shimza took to his official X account and shared photos from his vacation in Tulum, México. The post was captioned:

“Ahhhh ntwana!!!”

The DJ, who previously hinted at hosting a huge festival at the Golf Reef City Theme Park in Johannesburg, shared several images of himself resting in a hammock, sipping a drink. In a light-hearted gesture, Shimza also shared a picture of his lookalike, the popular Guinean musician and socialite Grand P, whose real name is Moussa Sandiana Kaba.

See the photos below:

SA reacts after Shimza shares photo of his lookalike

In the comments section, netizens found the inclusion of Grand P’s photo hilarious. Several netizens highlighted that DJ Shimza had embraced Grand P as his lookalike. Initially, DJ Shimza resisted and blocked anyone who shared the photo of a Guinean musician with him.

Here are some of the comments:

@Kingseraks laughed:

“You’ve embraced the F4 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@Drenz_1 shared:

“You had to use the last frame, coz you know they were gonna cook you with it. Ahhhh mare Shimuza..🤣🤣🤣🤣o clever.”

@Football_Goat00 said:

“Posting your meme before they reply with it is pure genius 🤣😂”

@Lunga_26 claimed:

“’8 Mile tactic. Diss yourself before they do. Now they have nothing to diss you with 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

@ArsonistMdir said:

“I see what you did there. You did exactly like Rabbit in 8 Mile to Papa Doc, let's just say Chris Excel is Papa Doc.”

@PIET_VANWYK advised:

“There was no need. Epictetus once said, ‘The more you seek to control the external events, the less control you'll have over your own life.’ Be Stoicism.”

@Sbue_Ndlovu asked:

“Lol, you accepted that meme, vele?”

@Bootyli1 laughed:

"If you can't beat them, join them😂😂🤣🤣 F4"

Mzansi reacted after DJ Shimza trolled himself with a photo of his lookalike. Image: shimza.dj

DJ Shimza drags Nota Baloyi again on social media

While DJ Shimza took a laidback approach regarding his lookalike, Briefly News previously reported that he didn't hold back when he blasted Nota Baloyi again.

The businessman seemed to have been fed up with the music executive always dragging him into his tweets, and he decided to return the favour. Several netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shimza blasting Nota Baloyi again.

