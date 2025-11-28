South African celebrities sparked major online reactions in 2025 as many debuted noticeable body transformations

DJ Shimza and Major League DJz ignited speculation about possible Ozempic use despite sharing glimpses of their workout routines

Uncle Waffles and Anele Mdoda trended as fans debated their sudden weight loss, with Waffles dismissing health-related rumours

Briefly News spoke to a certified trainer who warned against quick-fix weight-loss methods and emphasised the long-term benefits of regular exercise

South African celebrities are finally practising what they preach. For the longest time, many stars have been urging their fans and followers to live healthy lifestyles, but 2025 saw them spring into action.

This year saw many stars debuting new bodies that got the internet buzzing. Briefly News takes a look at the celebrities who lost weight in 2025.

South African celebrities, including Shimza and Uncle Waffles, shocked fans with their weight loss this year. Image: @shimza.dj and @uncle_waffles

Source: Instagram

1. DJ Shimza's shocking body transformation

Internationally acclaimed South African DJ and businessman Ashley Raphala, known professionally as DJ Shimza, nearly broke the internet when he shared pictures of his slimmer figure in August 2025.

It wasn't long before social media users started speculating that the star had used Ozempic to achieve his hot body. Although they tried nipping the rumours in the bud by sharing some workout videos on the timeline, fans are still convinced he had some help losing the weight.

2. Major League DJz's weight loss sparks debate

Major League DJz, real names Bandile and Banele Mbere, also joined the 2025 weight-loss trend. The stars, famous for their electrifying performances and hectic travel schedules, proved that one can achieve weight loss despite being booked and busy.

The famous twins stunned Mzansi with pictures and videos of their new bodies after the dramatic weight loss. Just like with DJ Shimza, Mzansi could not believe the award-winning duo lost all the weight from hard work and determination at the gym.

Social media users suggested without evidence that the twins had also used the infamous Ozempic drug to lose weight.

3. Uncle Waffles responds to weight loss rumours

Uncle Waffles' sudden weight loss left social media users with more questions than answers. Fans couldn't help but question how she lost the weight in a short space of time.

Many noted that the Tanzanian hitmaker might have resorted to using modern medication to lose weight. Others defended the Swazi-born hitmaker, saying she always had a slim figure. The star, who is known for keeping her private life away from social media, clearly addressed the weight loss rumours in a TikTok video.

Uncle Waffles debunked the rumours that she lost weight because she wasn't feeling well. She said:

"I’m not sick, my weight is literally none of your business."

4. Anele Mdoda's snatched body wows Mzansi

Seasoned radio and television host Anele Mdoda has been serving body goals on the timeline, and Mzansi loves to see it. The star who tied the knot to the love of her life earlier this year is also prioritising her health.

Fans noticed how the media personality has been flaunting her curves on social media since her dramatic weight loss.

Fitness expert weighs in on Ozempic use

Briefly News spoke to fitness expert and certified personal trainer, Mothusi Maepa, about the use of Ozempic to lose weight. He said people are resorting to using medication instead of traditional weight loss methods because they lack consistency and patience to lose weight through exercise. He said:

"Exercise is difficult and requires patience and consistency to achieve your fitness and body goals. Seeing the growing number of people resorting to alternative methods for weight loss is proof that not everyone is willing to put in the time to build their dream bodies.

"However, it’s also important to consider the benefits of exercise. Exercise is a natural 'happy pill' and is linked to reduced stress and anxiety due to the release of endorphins. It also boosts your mood, helps improve your memory and concentration, promotes better sleep and gives you a natural energy boost."

He also added that those who resort to "quick weight loss methods" like Ozempic will eventually go back to the gym to maintain the weight loss, otherwise, they may gain back the weight.

"While the easy route may yield quick results, you will still be forced back into the same gym you were avoiding, to maintain your new physique for fear of it possibly returning to its original form, not to mention the possible physical side effects of the “shortcut” you took.

"In today’s society, obesity and mental health issues are at an all-time high, with many people taking notice of their appearance, nitpicking at their insecurities and setting unrealistic beauty standards. That being said, the long-term benefits of exercise are truly incomparable."

Radio star Anele Mdoda showed off her hot body after losing weight. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Thando Thabethe's weight loss

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe is sporting a new and snatched body, and fans can't get enough of it.

Since committing to her weight loss journey, the How to Ruin Christmas star has not dropped the ball and recently stepped out to showcase her stunning new figure.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News