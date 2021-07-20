Camila Cabello's net worth, age, sister, husband, songs, profiles, movies

You probably know the hit song, Señorita, which goes as 'I love it when you call me señorita, I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya, but every touch is ooh, la-la-la...' But, do you know the lady behind the song and the story of her life? Here is everything you need to know about Camila Cabello's net worth and personal life.

Camila became an internet sensation from the onset of the debut of Fifth Harmony. The group, which was formed when they were in the famous TV show, X-Factor, quickly amassed a large following even before they debuted.

Camila Cabello profile summary

Birth name: Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao Place of birth: Cojímar, Havana, Cuba

Cojímar, Havana, Cuba Date of birth: 3rd March 1997

3rd March 1997 Camila Cabello age: 24 years

24 years Gender: Female

Female Camila Cabello height: 1.57m

1.57m Nationality: Cuban (1997–2008) American (2008–present)

Cuban (1997–2008) American (2008–present) Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress

Singer, songwriter, actress Net worth: $14 million

$14 million Instagram: @camila_cabello

@camila_cabello Twitter: @ Camila_Cabello

@ Camila_Cabello Facebook: @ camilacabello

Camila Cabello biography

Karla was born on the 3rd of March 1997 to Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhe Estrabao. She had her early years back and forth between Mexico City, where her father was from, and Havana, where she was born. Camila Cabello sister's name is Sofia; she is relatively younger than Karla.

When the singer was six years old, she and her mother moved to Miami, Florida; one and a half years later, her father joined them. Finally, in 2008, she acquired her American citizenship. Karla joined Miami Palmetto High School but left when she was in the ninth grade to pursue her career in singing. She, however, later on, got her high school diploma.

Who is Camila Cabello husband?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes became a trending topic after the two were first suspected to be in a relationship. When they confirmed the dating rumours, many criticised the two citing that it was all for publicity as they had just released the track, Señorita. Shawn denied the accusations saying that it was definitely not a publicity stunt. Before getting together with Shawn Mendes, she had previously dated dating coach Matthew Hussey.

Camila Cabello belly response

Recently, Karla has been getting trolls after photos immerged online where she had put on some weight. She clapped back at the trolls when she took it to TikTok to spread body positivity. She stated that,

I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.

Career

Camila Cabello Fifth harmony career began when she got into The X factor. She had auditioned and got in; however, she was eliminated during the Bootcamp. Later on, she called back to the stage together with Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani to form a group.

The five would later on form the group. They finished third place and got signed with Simon Cowell's Syco Music and Epic Records. Karla, later on, left the group in late 2016.

Camila Cabello songs

The singer's solo career has been hitting off well, and she has gained a massive following in the last few years. She has released three albums so far with hit-makers such as Señorita and Havana. Below are her albums and songs:

Camila

This was her debut studio album, and it was released on 12th January 2018 through Epic Records and Syco Music. She started working on the album right after she departed from Fifth Harmony. Her songs from this album are:

Never Be the Same

All These Years

She Loves Control

Havana (featuring Young Thug)

Inside Out

Consequences

Real Friends

Something's Gotta Give

In The Dark

Into It

Never Be the Same (Radio Edit)

Romance

Her second studio album was Romance, released on 6th December 2019, through the same record labels as her first album. Her songs from this album include:

Shameless

Living Proof

Should've Said It

My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)

Señorita (with Shawn Mendes)

Liar

Bad Kind of Butterflies

Easy

Feel It Twice

Dream of You

Cry for Me

This Love

Used to This

First Man

New Music Daily Presents: Camila Cabello

This is her first live extended play which was released on 20th December 2019. It was an exclusive EP that Apple Music released. The songs which are all live include:

Never be the same

Havana

Shameless

Liar

Easy

Used to this

First Man

Camila Cabello movies and TV shows

The award-winning singer has taken up other roles in the entertainment industry. In addition, she has gotten into acting and has had several roles in multiple films and television shows. Below are some of her works:

Film

2015: Taylor Swift: The 1989 World Tour Live as Herself

2018: Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour as Herself

2020: Shawn Mendes: In Wonder as Herself

2021: Cinderella as Cinderella

Television

2012–2013: The X Factor as Herself

2014: Faking It as Herself

2015: Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse as Herself

2016: The Ride as Herself

2017: One Love Manchester as Herself

2018: Dancing on Ice as Herself

2019: Saturday Night Live as Herself

2020: Saturday Night Takeaway as Herself

2020: iHeart Living Room Concert for America as Herself

2020: One World: Together at Home as Herself

Camila Cabello's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be $14 million. This is accumulative from the time she was in the group, fifth harmony and her solo career. Her solo career has flown quite well in the past few years, which should give her a hopeful future.

Camila Cabello's net worth is over the millions, and with her talent and passion, it is most likely to increase as the years go by. She has won the hearts of many and has quickly become a role model to many young girls as she spreads body positivity.

