Maja Strojek bio: birthday, no makeup pics, ethnicity, measurements

Maja Strojek is a fast-rising fashion model who hails from Poland. Over the years, Maja has been wooing her fans and admirers on social media with her exceptional beauty and unique fashion sense. As a result, most of them have been yearning to learn more about her personal life and career progress. In this article, we discover fascinating facts about this beauty.

Unlike before, several people are making use of their skills and talents to make a living. The young generation, in particular, are making significant moves in different scenes. Mainly, most of them are using the internet to showcase their skills in the fashion and entertainment industries. One of such young individuals is the gorgeous Maja Strojek.

Maja Strojek’s biography

Maja was born on 5th December 2000 in Chojnow, Legnica, Poland. Over the years, she has kept information about her family under wraps. Thus, it is challenging to establish the identities of Maja Strojek’s parents and siblings, if any.

Considering she was born and brought up in Poland, she is a Polish national. Unfortunately, it is difficult to tell Maja Strojek's ethnicity at the moment. This is because she has never shared any information about her ancestry. She is presumed to be of Polish ancestry.

How old is Maja Strojek?

As of 2021, Maja Strojek's age is 20 years. So, when is Maja Strojek's birthday? The fashion model celebrates her birthday on the 5th of December every year. Most sources on the internet have been speculating that she was born on 1st January 1997, but that is misleading.

Body measurements

Arguably, Maja Strojek's body measurements are proof that she chose the right career path. In other words, her body stats compliment her beauty, making her one of the most beautiful models in Poland. She is allegedly 5.5 feet tall and weighs around 57 kg. However, the brown-haired model is yet to share her exact height and weight.

Modelling career

Judging by her present age, she might have ventured into the fashion and modelling world at a young age; probably, in her mid-teenage years. However, it all started on social media. She started sharing her eye-catching pictures on the platform in 2016.

Thanks to her irresistible beauty and gorgeous shots, she quickly gained an enormous following on Instagram. Her huge fan base on Instagram attracted a few fashion modelling companies which started to work with her.

At the time of writing, she is among the best female super-models in Poland. She is allegedly in one category with models such as Kasia Struss and Anja Rubik. Also, she works with Max-models Poland. Notably, she has travelled to different destinations such as the US, Indonesia, and Australia.

Is Maja dating or married?

Strojek is neither dating nor married. For a long time, she has kept her love life out of the public eye. However, considering she is just turned 20 years old recently, she might not be seeing someone yet.

In August 2017, she shared a picture of her kissing a lady on her page. It prompted some people to speculate that she belonged to the LGBTQ community. However, she made it clear when she clarified that the lady in the picture was just her best friend and not her partner.

Net worth

The 20-year-old model has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand. However, she is yet to declare her net worth and salary publicly. Even so, according to the Economic Research Institute, a Polish fashion model earns an average salary of PLN 61,566 exclusive of bonuses.

Social media presence and no makeup pictures

Similar to some models, she commands a massive following on social media, particularly on Instagram. At the time of writing, she has more than 598k followers.

Also, Maja Strojek's Facebook has more than 12k followers. She is a regular Facebook user, as is the case for Instagram. Unfortunately, she is yet to join TikTok. Thus, anyone trying to find Maja Strojek's TikTok account will find none except pseudo accounts.

You can differentiate Maja Strojek's no makeup pictures from those where she has makeup on. For instance, in the following pictures, she does not have makeup.

Natural beauty

In most instances, most female models enhance their looks using makeup and other facial enhancement products. Interestingly, that is not the case with the 20-year-old Polish model. She is naturally gorgeous.

Bathtub moments

Indeed, Maja Strojek is a beautiful, diligent, and determined model. The beauty has been making impressive moves since she made it into the limelight. Overall, she is a force to be reckoned with in the Polish fashion scene. Also, she is an inspiration to many young female models who shares her ambitions.

