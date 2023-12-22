Rachel Kolisi made a video showing people how she's going to spend the festive season with her family

Siya Kolisi's wife took to Instagram and posted a travel video featuring their children, Nicholas and Keziah Kolisi

The Springboks captain's family set off to the mountains of France to have a white Christmas in Europe for 2023

Rachel Kolisi gave people an inside look into her family life with Siya Kolisi. The couple's children and Rachel headed to Club Medal Aples in France to enjoy Christmas.

Rachel Kolisi showed her and Siya Kolisi's children, Nicholas Kolisi and Keziah Kolisi, in France for Christmas 2023. Image

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi posted an Instagram video of her family that got more than 9000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people, including singer and Zake Banthwii's wife, Nandi Ngoma.

Rachel Kolisi shows family vacation to France

In their recent video, Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel, was on mummy duty. Rachel documented their travel from South Africa to France. She also showed her children with Siya touching snow for the first time.

Watch the video below

South Africa impressed by Rachel Kolisi France vacation

Many people thought it was cute to see Rachel Kolisi spend time with her family. Nandi Madida on the video to gush over their family unit:

"Amazing. Have a beautiful Christmas."

Springboks' wife, Layla Kolbe, said:

"It couldve been all of us if. have the best time."

kaapstad_jules wrote:

"Have the best time. I remember my first time seeing snow, I was so excited. 32 years later and I hate it."

natashacuttings was in awe:

"Wow a magical Christmas like in the movies️, the kiddies and family are beautiful. Enjoy."

anni_tekkies added:

"Enjoy the experience, skiing is so much fun! Sunny greetings from Stanford."

barata1260 wrote:

"I always wanted to see snow, I was in my thirties when I first saw snow, I loved it until the snow started to melt, than grey, slippery and dirty. Today I still love snow….. on the Xmas cards."

Siya and Rachel Kolisi go viral

The Springboks captain and his wife are among South Africa's most popular couples. The lovebirds often have fans delighted by their tender moments, including laughter and dance.

Siya Kolisi's dance in boxers in front of in-laws sparks chatter

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi has lit up social media with a funny video of him dancing in his boxers in front of his mlungu in-laws.

Joined by his wife, Rachel Kolisi, the rugby star showcased his dance moves while the family busied themselves in the kitchen.

Netizens shared observations, and some playfully justified Siya's carefree antics in front of his elders. They argued that it was fair game because the rugby player was the breadwinner.

Source: Briefly News