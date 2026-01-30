Former Orlando Pirates star Lebohang Mokoena feels Kaizer Chiefs remain genuine contenders for the PSL crown based on their current league position.

Amakhosi sit second on the standings with 30 points after 15 matches, trailing table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns by only two points. They also boast the strongest defence in the league, having recorded 11 shutouts so far this season.

While this has sparked optimism among supporters, some observers remain unconvinced that Chiefs possess the depth and quality to mount a serious challenge against Sundowns — eight-time defending champions — and Orlando Pirates, who have been the most consistent side this campaign.

Mokoena, who previously turned out for both Pirates and Sundowns, believes Chiefs could quietly position themselves as surprise challengers because they are operating without the heavy expectations carried by their rivals.

With Chiefs hovering in the top three, Mokoena argues the absence of pressure works in their favour, allowing them to steadily build momentum without attracting excessive scrutiny.

He noted that most people only expected Chiefs to battle for a top-eight finish, yet they continue to inch closer to the summit. By the closing stages of the season, they could easily find themselves firmly entrenched in the title picture.

According to Mokoena, the final standings could shift in multiple ways, with any of the traditional giants occupying the top three spots. Although the club may not publicly admit it, he is confident there is a growing belief within the Naturena camp that a title push is achievable.

Chiefs have not lifted the PSL trophy since 2015 and have watched Sundowns dominate the competition in recent years. Coming off a ninth-place finish last season, few predicted they would be in contention at this stage.

However, with 30 points already secured and Sundowns no longer appearing as untouchable as in previous seasons, Chiefs may yet emerge as unexpected participants in the title race.

