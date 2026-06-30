A wildlife operation in Kenya took a dramatic turn when a sedated lion suddenly regained consciousness while being moved toward a transport vehicle

Handlers and bystanders quickly scattered as the lion stirred, fearing it might pounce

No injuries were reported, and the moment had viewers both alarmed and laughing

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A lion on the right and a team of people trying to transport a sedated lion on the left. Images: @instantmedia.ng/Instagram and Patrick van Katwijk / Contributor/Getty

Source: UGC

A wildlife transfer in Kenya turned into a heart-stopping moment when a sedated lion suddenly came back to life mid-operation. The video, shared on 24 June 2026, shows a team of handlers and tourists working together to move the unconscious lion toward a waiting vehicle.

As they dragged it closer, the lion suddenly moved, sending everyone scrambling backwards in case it was about to wake up properly and attack. Moments later, the sedative took hold again, and the lion dropped back down, unconscious. No injuries were reported.

People recording from a vehicle a short distance away could be heard laughing once it became clear the danger had passed. But, for those standing closer to the lion in that moment, it was anything but funny.

Why moving a sedated big cat is so risky

Handling large sedated animals comes with serious risks for both the animal and the people involved.

Sedative drugs can cause sudden drops in blood pressure, affect breathing and in some cases lead to a dangerous build-up of lactic acid known as capture myopathy, which can be fatal for the animal.

For the humans involved, the real danger lies in misjudging how deeply sedated the animal actually is. Wild animals never fully lose their fight-or-flight instincts, even under sedation and a sudden movement like the one caught in this video can happen without warning.

Wildlife professionals are trained to check specific reflexes, like the ear, blink, and swallowing reflex, before approaching a sedated animal to confirm it is safe to handle.

Teams are also taught to approach from behind and always keep a clear escape route open in case the animal stirs unexpectedly, which is exactly what happened in this case.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi reacts to lion waking up mid-transfer

People found the moment both terrifying and hilarious, sharing jokes on the Instagram page:

@aayushthapa444 said:

"Survival instinct! 200%"

@ajaymallaiah joked:

"Gulab jamun lu gala galadipoyayi anukunta 😂😂😂😂"

@motee_bee laughed:

"You no go run ke 🤣🤣🤣"

@sergino_james said:

"My diaper would need to be changed. Plot twist: I don't wear diapers."

@its_mishra_ashish_ wrote:

"One more roar and the guy in the camouflage was ready to take the shot."

A group of people trying to transport a lion. Images: @instantmedia.ng/Instagram

Source: Instagram

More on wild animal close calls

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recently reported on the NSPCA urging South Africans not to kill snakes they come across. A tiger briefly escaped into a circus crowd after a barrier collapsed during a live performance, and what happened left organisers facing tough questions.

A 10-year-old girl was nearly mauled by a lion while feeding it at a zoo, and the footage of what people around her chose to do instead of helping has sparked outrage.

Source: Briefly News