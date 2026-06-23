Nasty C recalled being stunned when a local Venda artist received a massive reception after arriving in a bakkie

The rapper joked that the crowd seemed to know only Juice Back

Social media users were left laughing after he playfully poked fun at his experience

Nasty C shares a funny story about his unforgettable experience performing in Venda. Image: Nasty C

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rapper Nasty C recently had social media users in stitches after sharing a hilarious story about one of the most unexpected performances of his career. The musician, who is regarded as one of South Africa's biggest hip-hop stars, recalled travelling to Venda for a show and quickly realising that he was not the main attraction many people had come to see.

Local artist's arrival steals spotlight from Nasty

According to Nasty C, the crowd completely lost their minds when a local artist arrived at the venue sitting at the back of a bakkie.

While describing the moment, Nasty C jokingly said the reception the local artist received made him question everything. The rapper explained that fans screamed, cheered and rushed to welcome the artist. Meanwhile, people seem to have no idea who Nasty C was.

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The funny memory left many people laughing, especially because Nasty C is one of the most recognisable artists in the country. The Durban-born rapper has enjoyed success both locally and internationally and has built a loyal fan base over the years.

Known for hit songs such as Juice Back, SMA, Hell Naw, There They Go and Strings and Bling, Nasty C has become one of the leading figures in South African hip hop. However, his Venda experience reminded him that every community has its own stars and fan favourites.

The crowd only seemed to know Juice Back

The rapper says the crowd’s reaction to a local artist left him in disbelief. Image: Nasty C

Source: Instagram

The experience only became funnier once Nasty C took to the stage. He recalled noticing that the audience did not seem familiar with most of his catalogue and appeared to know only one song, Juice Back.

The rapper playfully suggested that whenever he performed other tracks, the crowd's energy would drop. His description of the performance had social media users laughing, with many imagining what it must have felt like for the rapper in that moment.

Rather than taking offence, Nasty C laughed about the experience and turned it into a humorous story about feeling like an outsider in a place with its own stars, culture and music scene.

Mzansi laughs at Nasty C's playful storytelling

His animated retelling of the event had social media users laughing along, with many praising his ability to joke about a moment that could have easily bruised another artist's ego.

Many fans from Venda also joined the conversation, joking that Nasty C had received a proper introduction to local celebrity status and community pride. Others said his story perfectly captured how every region has its own legends who can draw bigger reactions than nationally known stars.

Several people also appreciated that the rapper was able to laugh at himself instead of taking the experience personally. His light-hearted approach made the story even more entertaining and relatable.

Although Nasty C is now one of South Africa's most successful music exports, he admitted that the Venda experience was a reminder that fame can be relative depending on where you are. Years later, the memory remains one of the funniest stories from his journey in music and continues to leave fans smiling whenever he tells it.

@tapz_tshifhiwa joked:

"We don’t play when it comes to our local artists"

@Tshwanelo commented:

😂😭 “who is this midget on the stage”

@maboss_1 joked:

"Hey guys I'm the Juice Back guy" 😂

See more hilarious comments in the X post below:

Nasty C opens up about industry betrayals

Recently, Briefly News reported that Nasty C previously explained that he chose his older brother, Ayanda, to manage his career after being disappointed by people in the music industry who did not always have his best interests at heart.

The award-winning rapper said he needed someone he could trust completely, especially because artists have to be transparent with their managers about their careers, finances and plans. Nasty C revealed that some of his previous professional relationships left him feeling like he was being used as a vehicle for other people's ambitions, prompting him to turn to family instead.

Source: Briefly News