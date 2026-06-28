Who is Booshle G behind the music? Eastern Cape singer blending soul, Afro-pop and gospel

Music journey forged in faith and built on resilience

BBC Radio airplay marks a major international milestone in his rising music career

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Booshle G celebrates after hearing his song play on 'BBC Radio'. Image: Booshle G

Source: Instagram

South African singer-songwriter Booshle G is celebrating one of the biggest moments of his career after hearing his latest single, I Would Lose It All, receive airplay on BBC Radio. The emotional milestone was captured in a video shared on his Instagram page, where he heard the song play before describing it as the best thing that's ever happened. The musician also thanked British singer-songwriter Jake Isaac for featuring on the track, with fans flooding the comments to congratulate him on the international recognition.

Who is Booshle G behind the music?

Booshle G, whose real name is Buhle Gayika, is a 28-year-old singer-songwriter from Kariega in the Eastern Cape. Known for blending soul, Afro-pop and gospel influences. He has earned praise for his heartfelt lyrics, powerful vocals and uplifting messages centred on faith, hope and perseverance.

Speaking to Carl Wastie on KFM, Booshle G revealed that his original dream was to study sound engineering after matric. However, financial constraints prevented him from furthering his studies, forcing him to take a different path. Instead, he became a youth pastor, where he spent about five years leading worship, learning to play instruments and growing as both a musician and a person. Reflecting on his journey, he said he never imagined the impact his music would have on listeners and that the support he receives from fans continues to mean more than words can express.

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Music journey shaped through faith and resilience

After relocating to Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, Booshle G found a job before connecting with a producer friend who helped him record his debut single, Find You There. Speaking to Carl Wastie, he explained that the opportunity marked the beginning of his professional music career. He added that he has witnessed God's guidance throughout his journey and believes every opportunity since releasing his first music has been a blessing. His unique sound has since resonated with audiences across South Africa, with songs such as Take Me Home helping introduce him to a wider audience and establishing him as one of the country's promising emerging artists.

BBC milestone marks another career-defining achievement

The rising South African artist reflects on his journey from youth pastor to international recognition. Image: Booshle G

Source: Instagram

His breakthrough came with songs including Take Me Home, which was selected as the official song for South Africa's Premier T20 Cricket League in 2025. The song struck a chord with audiences, reaching over 4 million streams across platforms. The success opened more doors internationally, leading to collaborations with acclaimed British singer-songwriter Jake Isaac.

The pair recently teamed up for I Would Lose It All, the song that has now earned Booshle G international exposure through BBC Radio. Sharing the milestone on Instagram, the singer described hearing his music on the global broadcaster as the biggest moment of his career so far. He also thanked Jake Isaac for being part of the song and expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported his journey.

His emotional reaction reflected years of hard work, sacrifice and unwavering faith, inspiring fans who have followed his journey from youth pastor to internationally recognised artist.

See the video in the Instagram post below:

@stephnemcgee commented:

"Congratulations!!!! ❤️"

@xolilefali said:

"😱🙌❤️ This IS WIIIIILD 😭✨ Congratulations BG"

@tiaan_van_vuuren⛪ expressed:

"Congrats G! God's opening doors for you! 🔥"

As congratulations continue pouring in on social media, many believe the BBC feature is only the beginning of even greater achievements for the rising South African star.

Nontokozo Mkhize makes global Spotify history

Previously, Briefly News reported that South African gospel and Afro-soul singer Nontokozo Mkhize has achieved a major career milestone after her hit single Esandleni reportedly outperformed Adele’s Easy on Me on Spotify charts, marking one of her biggest breakthroughs to date. The song gained massive traction on streaming platforms, fuelled by its viral popularity on TikTok and strong listener engagement, ultimately breaking records for the most-streamed solo track by a South African female artist in a single week.

Source: Briefly News