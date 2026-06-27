Researchers from UCT have found a concerning mix of compounds in the water of False Bay

Drugs, along with herbicides and metals, were detected across 19 sampling stations in the bay

While current contamination levels do not appear to be causing immediate ecological damage, researchers warn about long-term exposure effects

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The sea in the Cape area. Images: Anadolu / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - A study published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin has found that False Bay is carrying a complex mix of pharmaceutical residues, pesticides, and heavy metals in both its water and seabed sediments.

The research, led by Dr Buyani Mazeka from UCT's Department of Biological Sciences, investigated contamination across 19 points in the bay.

They found that pollution linked to urban development, wastewater discharge, and harbour activity has worked its way into the marine environment in ways that are only now being properly documented.

What was found in the water

Researchers detected pharmaceutical compounds including acetaminophen, commonly known as paracetamol, as well as carbamazepine, an epilepsy medication, and diclofenac, a widely used anti-inflammatory drug.

Two herbicides, atrazine and metolachlor, were also found in both the seawater and the sediments. The study found that contamination levels were much higher in the seabed sediments than in the water itself.

This suggested that the ocean floor is acting as a long-term trap for pollutants entering the bay. The northeastern part of the bay near Gordon's Bay recorded the highest contamination in the water, while the Muizenberg area showed the highest levels in sediments.

Heavy metals, including copper, iron, manganese, lead, and zinc, were also measured in the sediments.

There were elevated readings in areas linked to urban runoff, wastewater systems, and maritime activity. Gordon's Bay again showed much higher metal concentrations, which researchers connected to vessel maintenance operations and land-based pollution sources in the area.

Is the contamination a cause for concern?

The researchers were careful to put the findings in context. Despite the widespread presence of these contaminants, the study found little sign that current levels are causing immediate harm to marine ecosystems.

Environmental risk assessments showed that contamination remained below internationally recognised thresholds, metal levels were below the point associated with biological harm, and communities of organisms living in and on the seafloor appeared healthy and diverse across most of the sampling sites.

However, the researchers did mention that even though there's no visible damage now, it doesn't mean the situation is fine.

The study is the first of its kind on the African continent and among the first in the Southern Hemisphere. Ongoing monitoring and more contaminant testing will help get a clearer picture of the long-term risks.

A box of medication. Images: ESTEBAN VEGA LA-ROTTA / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More health-concerning stories

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality released its latest E. coli water test results ahead of Easter to let visitors know which Durban beaches were safe for swimming.

A breakdown of nearly 40 fizzy drinks in South Africa revealed just how much sugar is packed into popular beverages.

Eight Grade 12 learners from a North West school were rushed to the hospital after buying snacks from an outside tuckshop during a study session, with health and education departments launching investigations into what made them ill.

Source: Briefly News