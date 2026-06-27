Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has acknowledged the challenge awaiting his side when they face South Africa in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting Bafana Bafana will be difficult opponents.

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Both countries progressed to the knockout rounds after securing second place in their respective groups and will now battle for a place in the last 16. The encounter is scheduled for Sunday at 9pm in Los Angeles, marking Canada's first match away from home since the tournament began.

Marsch praised the South African team for their strength and determination, revealing that he had not expected Hugo Broos' men to defeat South Korea during the group stage.

The former Leeds United manager believes Bafana Bafana's physical style, athleticism and growing confidence make them a dangerous opponent capable of testing Canada.

"Many people expected South Korea to control that match, but it turned out to be the complete opposite," Marsch told One Soccer.

"South Africa are a very physical side. They are athletic in open spaces and you can see they have real belief in the way they play.

"I was really impressed by their performance. Even though most people would say South Korea are the stronger team, South Africa deserved to win. They were the better side on the day and they'll provide us with a huge challenge."

Source: Briefly News