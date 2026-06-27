Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng is reportedly on the radar of German club Bayer Leverkusen following an outstanding campaign for both club and country.

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According to SoccerBeat, the Bundesliga outfit has been closely following the 21-year-old after another productive season with the Buccaneers, as well as his eye-catching displays for Bafana Bafana at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Mofokeng has emerged as one of South Africa's brightest young footballers, with many believing he is ready to take the next step by testing himself in European football.

Bayer Leverkusen keeping tabs on Mofokeng

The talented attacker has established himself as a key figure in Orlando Pirates' frontline. During the 2025/26 season, he contributed 11 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Beyond the statistics, Mofokeng has impressed supporters and scouts alike with his technical ability, fearless dribbling, quick decision-making and knack for producing moments of magic in crucial matches.

His performances for Bafana Bafana at the World Cup have further enhanced his reputation, with several European clubs reportedly monitoring his progress.

European clubs continue to circle

A transfer to the Bundesliga would mark a significant step in the youngster's career. Bayer Leverkusen have earned a reputation for nurturing emerging talent, making them a potentially ideal destination should their reported interest develop into a formal approach.

Mofokeng has also been linked with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, adding further fuel to speculation that he could become one of the next South African stars to secure a move abroad.

While the Orlando Pirates forward remains focused on his football, his continued rise at club and international level suggests that interest from Europe's top leagues is likely to intensify in the coming months.

Source: Briefly News