Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Cape Town City FC have officially confirmed the transfer of Jaedin Rhodes to Austrian Bundesliga club SV Ried, validating an earlier report by FARPost.

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The announcement follows two weeks after FARPost exclusively revealed that the 23-year-old winger was on the verge of completing a move to Europe.

SV Ried's first offer for Rhodes was rejected by the Cape Town-based club. However, the Austrian side returned with a better proposal, which persuaded City to sanction the transfer.

Rhodes has established himself as one of Cape Town City's standout players since progressing through the club's youth academy. He played a key role during the 2025/26 campaign, helping the Citizens finish second in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with 54 points from 30 matches to qualify for the PSL Promotional/Relegation Playoffs.

Despite their strong league campaign, Cape Town City fell short in the playoffs and were unable to secure an immediate return to the Betway Premiership.

Cape Town City confirm Rhodes' departure

The club announced on Friday, 26 June, that an agreement had been reached with SV Ried for the permanent transfer of the talented attacker.

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"Cape Town City have reached an agreement with SV Ried for the transfer of Jaedin Rhodes," the club said in a statement.

"A graduate of our academy, Jaedin departs after spending many years in the blue jersey to begin an exciting new journey in the Austrian Bundesliga. We wish him every success."

Rhodes set to fill Van Wyk's vacancy

Rhodes is expected to take over the role left vacant by fellow South African Antonio van Wyk, who recently joined reigning CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns.

The winger will also have a familiar face at SV Ried, where former Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart is already part of the squad, easing his transition into Austrian football.

Source: Briefly News