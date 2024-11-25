A man showed off his mansion that took him quite a huge amount of money to build, and the results amazed many

In the clip, he revealed that he spent R2.3 million and that his house was built within six months

Social media users were impressed as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

One gent showed off his home in a heartwarming TikTok video that wowed many people online.

Man flexes crib that took R2.3m and 6 months to build

The TikTok user @fortune_5million gave viewers a glimpse into his home, which he built. He said he spent over R2.3 million on his house, which was built over six months.

@fortune_5million's video was well received by online users, and it became a hit on TikTok, leaving many inspired. While taking to its TikTok caption, the gent simply said the following:

"A breath of fresh air."

The footage gathered over 922k views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to man's mansion video

The online community was impressed, and they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply gushed over the gent's home.

Sir Nkullies Qwabe said:

"What a nice I blew it, 6 months and R2,3M are gone to the next generations."

User said:

"If y'all did this for R2.3mil, then my family were very lucky to have this beautiful and big house for R700k ...y'all got robbed."

ILembe Lothisha added:

"My dream, I’m inspired."

Langelihle210 shared:

"Congratulations! Not sure if it's the sound or the memories but this got me so emotional! When I was in school, I promised my mother I'd build her a house. It took me 11 years."

Ndlovu commented:

"Not bragging about clothes here, Gucci and LV, but real passive income and generational wealth."

