The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's former chief evidence leader, Advocate Terry Motau discussed why he stepped down from his role

Motau was appointed as the Commission of Inquiry's head of evidence and fulfilled his role from 17 September 2025

Motau raised issues about how the R147 million which was allocated to the commission would be allocated

Terry Motau discussed why he left the Madlanga Commission.

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's former chief evidence leader, Advocate Terry Motau, discussed the reasons for his stepping down from the Commission of Inquiry. The Commission of Inquiry's public hearings began on 17 September 2025.

According to News24, Motau said that he withdrew from the Commission of Inquiry on 11 September 2025. However, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga asked him to complete the task that he was busy with so as not to disrupt the commission's working and planning.

Motau was tasked with delivering the opening address on the first day of the public hearing and leading the evidence of National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Major General Petronella Van Rooyen, the police's legal and policy expert.

Budget concerns compelled Motau's exit

Motau said that he was worried that there seemed to be no plan for how the R147 million set aside for the inquiry was going to be allocated. He said the allocation included funding its specific functions like the salaries of the attorneys, investigators, evidence leaders, the secretariat, the commissioners, and the IT infrastructure and human resources.

Motau added that a lack of direction for the budget runs the risk of the Commission exceeding the budget. He made reference to how the Zondo Commission of Inquiry's budget skyrocketed to R1 billion over four years.

Terry Motau left the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Source: Getty Images

Would he return?

Motau said that Madlanga asked him to return to lead the cross-examination of the witnesses implicated by Masemola and other witnesses that Motau led. He said that he believed it would be inappropriate to return.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Commission of Inquiry on 13 July 2025 after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that a crime syndicate infiltrated the criminal justice system.

What did South Africans say?

Netixens commented on X discussed his resignation.

Ntsaphokazi Madyibi said:

"He also said this on Radio702. I wonder if this won't weaken our trust in the Madlanga Commission."

Intergalactic Robotic and AI Federstion Union Rep said:

"He probably read though the evidence and realised it could become career limiting."

Mamothupi said:

"The SC must tell South Africans the truth. Which sitting judge did he want to subpoena snd the commissioners refused?"

Thivudziwi said:

"He might not be telling the whole story. Maybe he is aslso positioning himself to take possible clients who may become available as a result of findingsd of this commission."

Supreme Leader said:

"What is he saying? He is there to ensure that things get to work."

Madlanga Commission proceedings postponed

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings were postponed. This was after crime intelligenc boss General Dumisani Khumalo fell ill.

Khumalo began his testimony on 29 September 2025. However, his illness resulted in the commission's postponement to 13 October.

