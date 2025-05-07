Rapper Jay Jody celebrated his wedding by sharing heartfelt pictures of his special day, much to the delight of local fans of fellow musicians

The 34-year-old married entrepreneur Ma'Sabali Mataboge and was congratulated by a host of famous names, including his younger brother and fellow Mzansi hip-hop star A-Reece

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the rapper, whose real name is Phologo Jody Mataboge, who recently dropped his latest hit, 'Tension'

South African rapper Jay Jody wowed fans and fellow musicians with heartfelt pictures and a post to celebrate his wedding to entrepreneur Ma'Sabali Mataboge.

The 34-year-old Tension hitmaker marked the special day with the post that was praised by fellow musicians such as his younger brother, A-Reece.

Jay Jody, a proud father of two daughters, married his girlfriend in a beautiful ceremony and shared pictures of their happiness, with both posting the images on their social media accounts.

Jay Jody is praised by fellow musicians

Jay JOdy shared the wedding images on his Instagram account:

Along with his brother, Jay Jody was also praised by other stars such as Moozlie and L-Tido, saying they admired him, amid rumours of his being part of the Illuminati group.

The rapper’s wedding day has kept the level of love in his family strong after A-Reece shared a heartfelt message for his pregnant partner Rickelle Jones on her birthday.

Watch Jay Jody speak about his new hit in the video below:

Despite fans showing love to the brothers, A-Reece incurred the wrath of his supporters by delaying the release of his new album until 2026 after teasing a 2025 release.

Jay Jody gets love from Mzansi and his new wife

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they admired Jay Jody, saying they loved the pictures of the wedding and wished the couple many happy years together.

Singer moozlie praised the couple:

“Love this so much🫶🏾✨.”

Papa_tsitsi wished them happiness:

“Congratulations Jody🥳🥳🥳.”

Rapper and podcast host l_tido was happy:

“Congratulations to you and the fam.”

Tasha_hendrixx was impressed:

“This is beautiful ❤️.”

Kidxsa loved the post:

“Love this! Congratulations famo, stay blessed!!!”

Yolophonik was amazed:

“Beautiful, beautiful stuff, man 🙂‍↕️✨.”

Touchline_truth loves the newlywed couple:

“Perfect match. Congratulations 🫶🏾.”

Ninobreeezy wants to send a gift to the loving couple:

“Aye we need to get da paper I ain’t got mula for da wedding gift 😀. Congratulations YALL look beautiful.”

Astryd_brown sent their heartfelt blessings:

“Beautiful 💙🙏🏾 God bless your union!”

Kallo_music was speechless:

“Absolutely breathtaking😍😍😍😍😍.”

