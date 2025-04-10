Rapper A-Reece sent a heartwarming birthday message to the mother of his child, Rickelle Jones, on Thursday, 10 April 2025

The South African hip-hop artist sent the message on the same day he pushed the release of his new album back by a year

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they admire the couple and wished them the best of luck in the future

South African rapper A-Reece marked his partner Rickelle Jones' birthday with a heartwarming message on Thursday, 10 April 2025.

The Bruce Wayne hitmaker sent a loving message to Jones, thanking her for their loving relationship and appreciating their love.

Rickelle Jones got a loving birthday message from her rapper boyfriend A-Reece.

Source: Instagram

A-Reece and Jones are both expecting the arrival of their first child, much to the delight of local fans who admire the couple.

A-Reece sends a special message to Rickelle Jones

A-Reece sent the birthday message on his Instagram account:

According to his Instagram account, A-Reece thanked Jones for her love and support, while the 28-year-old rapper faces backlash from fans after delaying his new album.

A-Reece posted:

“Through the highs and the lows, we always find a way to grow closer and stronger. I am so grateful and fortunate that our paths crossed. You are an amazing woman, and it is a blessing to be by your side and call you mine. Thank you for everything!”

The couple announced the expected arrival of their first child on their Instagram accounts:

A-Reece has enjoyed a momentous year

In addition to announcing the arrival of his first child, A-Reece also celebrated his 28th birthday and his inclusion on the line-up for the upcoming 2025 Cotton Fest music event.

Despite delaying his album release, the rapper has been busy working in the studio and is preparing for several shows expected to take place all across Mzansi.

Things for the rapper in the industry also got less controversial after Mzansi counterpart J Molley apologized to the 28-year-old, squashing their much publicised beef.

Rickelle Jones and A-Reece are one of the most beloved couples in South Africa.

Source: Instagram

Fans admire A-Reece and Rickelle Jones

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they admire the loving couple and that Jones is the best thing to have ever happened to the 28-year-old rapper.

Amor.moloisane admires the couple:

“The only couple that matters.”

Lyricaldeezy wished Jones a happy birthday:

“Happy birthday to TheMomDoingThings. God's richest blessings!”

Pharaoh_interlude loved the pics:

“First slide, my GOAT is happier than ever.”

Embracekidzthegreat loves the couple:

“Greatest couple ever.”

Treasure.nextdoor made a suggestion:

“Slide number eight should be an album cover.”

A-Reece celebrates one million views

As reported by Briefly News, South African rapper A-Reece celebrated hitting one million views on YouTube as he continues to make an impression on the local music scene.

The 28-year-old rapper is a five-time South African Hip Hop Award winner, and during his celebration post, he teased brand new music, much to the delight of his loyal and passionate fans.

