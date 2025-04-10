South African rapper A-Reece incurred the wrath of his fans after announcing that his new album would be delayed by a year

The popular recording artist said his new album would only be released in 2027, while it was initially announced to drop in 2026

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying the 28-year-old rapper was making a big mistake, while others backed the decision

Popular South African rapper A-Reece has angered a large selection of his fans by pushing his new album release back by a year.

The 28-year-old rapper announced on social media that he would only be dropping his new album in 2027.

South African hip-hop artist A-Reece will only release his new album in 2027.

Source: Instagram

After celebrating a million YouTube views, the Ving Rhames hitmaker teased new music, but following his announcement on social media, fans will have to wait longer.

A-Reece shocks fans with social media announcement

The rapper announced his new album release on his X profile:

According to his tweet, the rapper pushed his album release back by a year but promised that it would be worth the wait, saying it would be a double album.

Having recently celebrated his 28th birthday, the rapper earned more admiration from his fans after announcing that he is expecting his first child.

Since he arrived on the local music scene in 2011, the rapper has enjoyed great success, capped by five South African Hip Hop Awards.

Watch A-Reece's show off his skills in the video below:

A-Reece has big plans for the future

Despite pushing his new album back by a year, A-Reece still has big plans for 2025 after being named in the line-up for the upcoming Cotton Fest event.

The rapper could also announce major collaborations after his beef with J Molley was squashed following a public apology from his former rival.

In addition to the upcoming album in 2027, the rapper also has several shows planned across Mzansi, while he is expected to take time off from the public eye after the birth of his child.

South African rapper A-Reece and his partner are expecting their first child.

Source: Instagram

Fans are frustrated by A-Reece’s announcement

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are unhappy with the rapper’s decision, showing that he is well-loved by Mzansi music lovers who cannot wait for his new hits.

Frankbabosa is upset:

“Love your music, bro, but making fans hold their breath for your music until 2027 is diabolical. Ridiculous.”

Candle_Kerese backs the rapper:

“I support you. Do the Kendrick longevity, it works.”

Lawd_Mahlanya asked a question:

“What is a double album?”

Sizwe86913465 was shocked:

“Oww word?”

Akho_03 said 2027 is too long:

“I will be having three kids by then.”

BlxckSwiss said A-Reece had to check with his fans first:

“Bro’s deciding without consulting us.”

Zhen_boss predicted the worst:

“By 2027, you will no longer be friends with Michael.”

Ovokagiso is not a fan:

“Who cares? Make better music.”

TeeTouchza said A-Reece must change his mindset:

“Mara, what’s the use when your music is fire but you hardly push it or shoot music videos for it? M.anifest had to come to South Africa to shoot a music video. I love your music, fam, but we need a new approach.”

NobelOkuhle backs the decision:

“I guess you've calculated that you'll be 30 years old, so rather drop a double album by then. I like how you think.”

A-Reece announces the arrival of his first child

South African rapper A-Reece announced on social media that he is expecting the arrival of his first child.

The 28-year-old rapper announced the news via images of a maternity shoot with his partner, much to the delight of local fans.

