Rapper Zingah speculated that A-Reece's brother Jay Jody is part of the Illuminati group

The star questioned Jay Jody after his picture pose on Hype Magazine sparked Illuminati claims

Many netizens also shared their views on Jay Jody's recent questioning pose on Hype Magazine

Rapper Zingah believes Jay Jody joined the Illuminati. Image: @originaljayjody, @zingah_lotj

The two musical brothers A-Reece and Jay Jody have made headlines recently after a fellow rapper questioned Jody's stance with a popular dark group.

Zingah believes Jay Jody is part of the Illuminati

Social media has been buzzing with questions that need to be answered. The musical artist Jay Jody trended on social media once again after the controversial Nota Baloyi came gun-blazing at him.

Recently, rapper Zingah made some speculations about A-Reece's brother. The star believed that Jay Jody was part of the famous dark group Illuminati after his recent pose on Hype Magazine raised many eyebrows. Zingah shared the post on his Twitter page and wrote:

"Haibo @OriginalJayJody the Illuminati way??"

Fans react to Zingah's speculations

@TaZLeeArtSA3 wrote:

"Pay attention to the ring on his finger: that's a Pentagram. Then ofcourse covering the eye. Mason."

@MC_SPK said:

"Inverted Baphomat Star, One eye pose... Asazi..."

@lowkiblxck responded:

"Selling your soul is so unoriginal."

@wezleeparks replied:

"The best way to hide things is in plain sight, what's crazy is that most do it for Clout , money & streams but anyway we all got our own life to live."

@GzNyathi commented:

"The third eye way!"

@RamslyR mentioned:

"One eye open, Jay is illuminated."

@Sabsda1 replied:

"2 stars on the hand, covering the eye & a hidden thumb… the Illuminati is skrong here!"

