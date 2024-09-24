Nota Baloyi took to X (Twitter) to celebrate being 34 years old and having no baby mamas

The music executive said having children is a more serious commitment than marriage itself

Netizens gave mixed reactions to Nota's revelation, assuming that he has no regrets about his decision

Nota Baloyi is known for bragging a lot on social media. This time was no different. The music executive took to X (formerly Twitter) to seemingly brag about not being anybody's father.

Nota on not having any baby mamas

Self-proclaimed music executive Nota Baloyi recently took to his social media account to let his followers know that he is 34 years old and proud of not having any baby mamas.

“I’m 34 with zero baby mommas,” Nota boldly stated in a post. In a follow-up post, he said, “I’ve never dated a woman who convinced me she’d be a good mother. Never had a woman treated me as well as I treat her!”

In response to a fan who said he once believed in Berita, Nota said, "Having children is a more serious commitment than getting married for me."

Mzansi chimes in on Nota's views

After lamenting that having kids is a more serious commitment, fans started to add their opinions on the matter. Many noted how unapologetic he was of his decision, especially since he was married to Berita.

These are some of the mixed reactions to the posts.

@Unexpressed0 said:

"It's because you were pulling out my goat ngabe you're a father now."

@Xolani033618101 advised:

"Mr, Berita treated you well. That is why you wifed her. You are still hurting brother. Just cry, believe me, you will be okay."

@JKeazu91377 stated:

"Heal! Berita is not the only woman on earth! You will make a good husband to another woman, and she will make a better choice."

Nota calls Cassper Nyovest a devil worshipper

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi mocked Cassper Nyovest, calling him a devil worshipper. This follows a video of him rapping while holding his Billiato alcoholic spirit.

The former music executive accused the SA hip hop music icon of devil-worshipping since he turned to God.

