A 35-year-old man was shot dead in Blackburn, north of Durban, after confronting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend early Saturday morning

The man allegedly pulled a knife on the boyfriend, who then fired a single shot from a licensed firearm in self-defence

Verulam police have opened a murder case and taken one suspect into custody, while investigations continue into the deadly love triangle clash

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A picture of content creator Thabo Baloyi and police at a scene. Images: Thabo Baloyi and Nigel Jared

Source: UGC

A 35-year-old man died in Blackburn, north of Durban, on Saturday morning after he confronted his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. He was shot once during the altercation.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said the incident happened around 5:35am inside a rented room in an informal settlement, following a heated argument between the two men.

The man had reportedly left his pregnant partner at home before heading to his ex-girlfriend’s place. He knocked loudly on her door, and an argument broke out once her current boyfriend appeared.

What allegedly happened

He allegedly told the boyfriend he wasn’t there for him, then demanded items he claimed to have bought for his ex. She said none of his belongings remained at the home.

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According to reports, the boyfriend told the reaction officers he was lying down when the man pulled out a knife and tried to stab him. He said he grabbed a licensed firearm from under his pillow and fired once in self-defence.

The attacker collapsed outside the dwelling and was declared dead at the scene. Officers recovered a knife and a spent cartridge casing from the area afterwards.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed Verulam officers are now investigating a murder case linked to the early morning shooting. Reports suggest the two men had clashed before the shot was fired.

Police say one male suspect known to the victim has been arrested. He will appear in court once processing is complete and the probe continues.

The matter has been handed to the South African Police Service for further investigation into the fatal love triangle confrontation.

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More about shootings in SA

The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a Canadian tourist who was shot and killed in Kruger National Park on 17 June 2026.

The South African Police in KwaZulu-Natal were on a manhunt for a suspect after a shootout in Adams Mission.

A man in his twenties was shot dead on Botanic Gardens Road in Berea just after 7:30 AM.

Source: Briefly News