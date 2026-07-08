St John's College announced the passing of Mrs Sandy Frewen, a teacher who served the school for 23 years

Frewen touched the lives of countless families through her kindness and dedication to young learners

The St John's community came together to honour her memory, with tributes pouring in from former pupils and parents

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St John's College mourned the loss of a teacher. Image: StjohnscollegeSA

Source: UGC

St John's College in Johannesburg announced the passing of Mrs Sandy Frewen, a beloved Pre-Preparatory teacher who spent 23 years shaping the early school journeys of generations of young boys. The school shared the news on Facebook on 6 July 2026, and an official statement revealed that she battled cancer and died on 29 June 2026.

The college noted that countless families would carry memories of her warmth and gentleness, as so many boys first experienced school life inside her classroom. The school's full tribute and memorial arrangements were shared on the St John's College website.

St John's College teacher leaves lasting mark

For more than two decades, Mrs Frewen was a constant presence in the early years of hundreds of pupils at St John's College. Parents described how she did not simply teach children to read and write, but helped them fall in love with school altogether. Her Grade 2 class in particular was remembered as a place where children thrived. The outpouring of grief following the announcement reflected just how deeply she was woven into the fabric of the school community. Read the tribute below:

St John's College pays tribute

Former parents and colleagues flooded the comments section with messages of love and condolences. Read the comments below:

St John's College teacher's passing left many people heartbroken. Image: Valentin Ivanstov

Source: UGC

Lee-Anne Verhoogt said:

"Sandy was a very special lady indeed. ❤️ Heartfelt condolences to her family with prayer for comfort and peace. RIP Sandy! 🙏"

Nicola Rossouw Löser wrote:

"So very sad. What a beautiful lady and teacher. Love and prayers to the family. Hang onto her special memories 🌸🩷"

Megan Christie Murray shared:

"Such a privilege to have had my youngest son in her class. She forever impacted his experience at St John's. What a loss and far too soon..."

Sandy Koutromanos said:

"My heartfelt condolences to the Frewen Family 🙏 You were so loved by all you taught and had the privilege of meeting 💞"

Susan Crosse wrote:

"A wonderful teacher and a truly lovely person. Jack absolutely adored Mrs Frewen and thrived in her Grade 2 class. I am so very sorry for the Frewen family, I can only imagine how sad you must feel at the loss of this wonderful lady."

Andrew Keeton added:

"Our beloved Mrs Frewen set such a shining example of Light, Life and Love. I've been thinking about her a lot. I'll remember her with much fondness and love, always ❤️"

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Source: Briefly News