President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that he witnessed how safe the streets of Johannesburg are at night

The president said he visited the city late at night and saw Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers patrolling

South Africans questioned whether Ramaphosa was alone when he visited the city or had his bodyguards

President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the work done by JMPD, saying they were keeping the city safe at night. Image: Jajah-sireenut/ Rajesh Jantilal

President Cyril Ramaphosa is impressed with how safe Johannesburg is late at night, but South Africans disagree.

The President of the African National Congress (ANC) and the country recently took a late-night walkabout in the city and commended the work done by law enforcement officials. Ramaphosa noted that, thanks to effective visible policing, the city was crime-free.

Ramaphosa praises Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s effort (JMPD)

While delivering the opening address at the National Police Summit on Tuesday, 8 April 2025, Ramaphosa revealed that he recently visited Johannesburg at night and was impressed with what he saw. He did not reveal when he conducted the visit or whether he was alone.

“I visited Johannesburg one night and found the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) was patrolling the city in the most impressive way,” he said.

He explained that it was late at night, and he found no criminal activity because of the presence of the JMPD.

“They were visible, they were there, and they were not threatening. They were well-positioned to make sure criminality does not take place and that is what we want to see.”

Ramaphosa stressed the importance of more police visibility

Ramaphosa also emphasised the importance of police visibility during his address, stating that it played a key role in deterring all forms of crime. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to boost the number of officers, saying that in the last two State of the Nation Addresses, they committed to increasing the number of police.

The president also called for the modern technology to be integrated into law enforcement so as to boost crime prevention efforts in the country.

South Africans question Ramaphosa’s claims

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s statement, with many users questioning how much security detail he had with him. Others speculated whether his visit was unannounced or if police were aware he was coming.

Malume said:

“It can also be safe if all of us had the security detail you have.”

Jacqui Pretorius added:

“Seriously, delulu much. Can you imagine the entourage he had? Obviously, it was safe for him. I dare him to go there alone.”

Kishore Moonilall stated:

“Something is definitely wrong with this dude. He is in denial.”

Tembani Mgquba asked:

“Did he walk alone in the streets?”

Sashlin Pillay exclaimed:

“Eish. With bodyguards and a police convoy. Extremely safe.”

Kamo Diseko stated:

“He must walk around alone at night in Hillbrow, then he will really experience crime.”

Thuli Miya added:

“I’m convinced that he lives in his own version of SA😂.”

Zwakele Mgabhi said:

“😂 I thought this was a joke until I realised it’s not, which makes it even funnier.”

Dave Rose suggested:

“Go walk there alone, Baba.”

Ramaphosa disappointed with state of Johannesburg

Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa expressed disappointment in the poor state of Johannesburg.

The president made the comments while conducting a two-day oversight visit to the Gauteng province.

South Africans questioned why it took so long for the president to realise the poor state of the city.

