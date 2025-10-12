Tributes from Family and Leaders Pour in at Nathi Mthethwa’s Funeral

The children of the South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, described him as a man of virtue

The funeral of the late South African Ambassador to France and Monaco is currently underway at the Dondotha Stadium in Kwambonambi, northern KwaZulu-Natal

A wave of tributes has poured in for the late Mthethwa, including an eulogy from President Cyril Ramaphosa

Mkhululi Mthethwa, the son of the late Nathi Mthethwa, spoke on behalf of the family and led a heartfelt tribute, describing his father as a man of virtue, integrity, courage, and honesty.

Mthethwa remembered by his children

In his tribute, Mkhululi Mthethwa reflected on the difficulty of saying goodbye to his father, describing him as much more than just a parent. He said his father had been a guiding force in their lives, a source of wisdom, protection, and strength.

He added that while their father had prepared them for many of life’s challenges, facing his loss was a lesson they were never ready to learn. The late ambassador has been honoured as a pillar of wisdom, an attentive parent, and someone more than just a father.

Dignitaries pay respect to Mthethwa

Dignitaries from various political parties, along with representatives from cultural and religious organisations, gathered at the Siyabonga Sangweni Sports Complex in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday, 12 October 2025, to pay their final respects to the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa.

Among those paying tribute was South Africa’s Ambassador to Argentina, Phumelele Gwala, who remembered Mthethwa as a dedicated activist with a deep passion for theatre and sports. President Cyril Ramaphosa described Mthethwa as a devoted public servant. Ramaphosa reflected on his lifelong dedication to activism and his unwavering loyalty to the principles of the African National Congress (ANC), even during challenging times.

African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Bathabile Dlamini said Mthethwa's death comes at a time when the country is grappling with significant challenges. ANC MP Malusi Gigaba described him as a reliable comrade and friend who never bowed to oppression.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the tributes.

@savage10000 said:

"And others meaning state capture, looting, tender deals, cadre deployment, creative corruption, strategic forgetfulness, tenderpreneur masterclasses, the art of blaming apartheid, a deep dive into looting logistics, how to privatise public funds, and where to hide the evidence."

@AntonPedantic said:

"Of course Gigaba will miss Nathi Mthethwa, who was seriously implicated in several commissions, including the ongoing Madlanga Commission."

@Monyela29Tebogo said:

"The good thing is that our masses are beginning to understand the importance of celebrating the deaths of politicians with questionable characters like they do when criminals are dead."

@FikileMlisana said:

"Not surprising, they were both deep in state capture."

@_uMgabadeli_ said:

"These are the KZN comrades who betrayed Zuma. To hell with all of them."

