Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has reached a major career milestone, netting his 50th goal for the club.

Tshegofatso Mabasa is tipped as a better option for Orlando Pirates' style of play. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Despite limited appearances under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou this season, featuring just nine times across all competitions, Mabasa’s milestone came in a standout league match against TS Galaxy earlier this season.

At 29 years old, Mabasa now sits alongside Benedict Vilakazi, whose record of 58 goals remains the highest in Pirates history.

Mabasa failed to make Hugo Broos' final 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda, but Makgopa made the list after Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners withdrew from the team due to injury.

Makgopa has always been ahead of Mabasa both at Orlando Pirates and in the national team, despite the latter being more proficient in front of goal.

The Sea Robbers' newly appointed coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, has also favoured Makgopa more in his starting line-up, with Mabasa mostly coming on as a substitute.

Last season, Mabasa won the PSL Golden Boot Award, and he ended 2024 with a hat-trick during Pirates’ impressive 8-1 victory over Marumo Gallants on Christmas Eve.

Despite his great goal-scoring form for Pirates, the 28-year-old remains under the radar of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who has selected other strikers over him.

Mabasa has six goals in six appearances for Bafana but has been left out of the squad since 2021.

Tshegofatso Mabasa Celebrates 50-Goal Milestone at Orlando Pirates

Source: Getty Images

Inspiring the next generation of footballers

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mabasa shared his pride in reaching the landmark and the message he hopes it sends to young players.

"Scoring 50 goals for Pirates is a dream come true," Mabasa said.

"This is the club I grew up supporting. It shows that with belief, hard work, discipline, and prayer, dreams can be realised. I hope young players see that their ambitions are valid."

Mabasa also expressed how meaningful the milestone was for his family, acknowledging their support along the way. He added that he has his eyes set on breaking Vilakazi’s record, promising more goals and a lasting legacy at the club.

Pirates legend on Mabasa vs Makgopa

After Makgopa thrived under former coach Jose Riveiro’s football model, Orlando Pirates legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi believes the system introduced by new coach Ouaddou, which emphasises pace and quick transitions into the final third, is better suited to Mabasa’s style of play.

Vilakazi believes Makgopa’s style doesn’t quite fit the Buccaneers’ current attacking setup under coach Ouaddou.

Speaking on OmniaudioAfrica’s YouTube channel, Vilakazi said the team’s front line, featuring Oswin Appollis on the left, Tshepang Moremi on the right, and Relebohile Mofokeng behind the striker, is already packed with pace and creativity.

