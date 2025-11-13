Rassie Erasmus named a new look line-up with sweeping 11 changes as the Springboks gear up to face Italy

Veteran Handré Pollard is set for a return to guide a fresh-looking South African side laden with fresh faces

Erasmus praised Italy’s recent form and warned that they will not underestimate them

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday, 13 November 2025, announced a 15-man squad to take on Italy at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday, 15 November.

Rassie Erasmus explains his team selection for the match against Italy

Erasmus made 11 changes to the side that defeated France last weekend, opting for a balance of experience and new energy. Siya Kolisi will continue as captain, with Boan Venter, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Damian Willemse retaining their spots in the starting XV.

The bench remains largely unchanged, with Johan Grobbelaar promoted to the starting lineup and Kwagga Smith coming in as his replacement among the substitutes.

Pollard returns as Erasmus backs Hollard

One of the biggest talking points is the return of veteran fly-half Handré Pollard, who reclaims the number 10 jersey after missing several games due to the emergence of youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Erasmus defended the selection, highlighting Pollard’s leadership and influence on younger players.

“Handré’s not an old guy, he’s 31! He’s competitive but always puts the team first,” Erasmus said.

The coach added that the return of seasoned campaigners like Pollard and Jean Kleyn would strengthen the team’s balance:

“Handré and Jean have played in Rugby World Cups, while Ben-Jason and Edwill have performed for us at the highest level. We’re excited to see what they’ll bring this weekend.”

Rassie Erasmus explains his team selection for the match against Italy

Erasmus is confident despite Italy’s rising threat

Erasmus also addressed the unconventional move to exclude a specialist back-up hooker, explaining that Marco van Staden’s versatility provides tactical flexibility.

“Marco played hooker for us at the World Cup and has continued training there. Whether he starts at loose forward or moves to hooker, he’s capable in both roles,” he said.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s clash, Erasmus praised Italy’s recent progress and warned his side against complacency.

“They’ve made huge strides in recent years and showed their quality with that win over Australia. We respect them immensely. They’re passionate, well-coached, and tough to beat at home.”

The Springboks will aim to maintain their momentum in Turin as Erasmus continues to build depth and competition within the squad ahead of the 2025 season.

Springboks Starting XV vs Italy 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Ethan Hooker, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Zachary Porthen, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter

Replacements: 16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Wilco Louw, 18 RG Snyman, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 André Esterhuizen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok

Erasmus on bold substitution vs France

